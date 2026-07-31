Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Wins Her In 70kg Semifinal Bout, Confirms Medal

Welcome to our live coverage of the women’s 70kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where India’s Arundhati Choudhary takes on Rosie Eccles of Wales on Friday, July 31. Arundhati booked her place in the semifinals after a hard-fought 3-1 split-decision victory over New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson in the quarterfinals, sticking to a disciplined tactical approach built around clean, accurate punching while Henderson pressed forward until the final bell. The win guaranteed another boxing medal for India, but an even tougher test now awaits as she faces defending Commonwealth Games champion Rosie Eccles, who won gold for Wales at Birmingham 2022. Stay tuned for all the live updates, round-by-round action, and key moments from this crucial semifinal clash.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 07:48:21 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Through To The Final Eccles is becoming increasingly desperate, failing to inflict sufficient damage on Arundhati. The conclusion of the match is chaotic, and the audience is expressing their discontent with boos. It seems that the defending champion has not performed well enough to advance. The decision is split, and Arundhati emerges victorious with a score of 4-0! The crowd's loud disapproval is evident, but it doesn't seem to affect the Indian boxer. She is pleased with her performance and will be back tomorrow for the gold medal match.

31 Jul 2026, 07:39:07 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second Round Eccles will need to intensify her efforts in the second round. While she is receiving encouragement from the audience, Arundhati remains resolute. The Indian boxer's strikes are proving to be more impactful. Eccles is putting in a strong effort, yet it remains uncertain if her timing is accurate. Arundhati's counter punches are inflicting significant damage. The second round has been somewhat chaotic, and all five judges award the round to Arundhati!

31 Jul 2026, 07:35:44 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: First Round Eccles is starting strong, while Arundhati is taking a more measured approach. It appears that the Welsh boxer is performing better in the opening round. However, there's a standing count against Eccles just before the round concludes. Arundhati seems pleased with this development. Consequently, the first round is awarded to Arundhati, as the judges believe he delivered the more effective punches.

31 Jul 2026, 07:32:28 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Bout Underway The semifinal for the women's 70 kg category has commenced, featuring Arundhati Choudhary competing against Rosie Eccles from Wales.

31 Jul 2026, 07:12:34 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Up Against Rosie Eccles (Wales) Arundhati Choudhary will take on Rosie Eccles (WAL) in the semifinal bout that will take place at 7:30pm IST.