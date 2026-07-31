Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Wins Her In 70kg Semifinal Bout, Confirms Medal

Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Through To The Final
Eccles is becoming increasingly desperate, failing to inflict sufficient damage on Arundhati. The conclusion of the match is chaotic, and the audience is expressing their discontent with boos. It seems that the defending champion has not performed well enough to advance. The decision is split, and Arundhati emerges victorious with a score of 4-0! The crowd's loud disapproval is evident, but it doesn't seem to affect the Indian boxer. She is pleased with her performance and will be back tomorrow for the gold medal match.
Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second Round
Eccles will need to intensify her efforts in the second round. While she is receiving encouragement from the audience, Arundhati remains resolute. The Indian boxer's strikes are proving to be more impactful. Eccles is putting in a strong effort, yet it remains uncertain if her timing is accurate. Arundhati's counter punches are inflicting significant damage. The second round has been somewhat chaotic, and all five judges award the round to Arundhati!
Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: First Round
Eccles is starting strong, while Arundhati is taking a more measured approach. It appears that the Welsh boxer is performing better in the opening round. However, there's a standing count against Eccles just before the round concludes. Arundhati seems pleased with this development. Consequently, the first round is awarded to Arundhati, as the judges believe he delivered the more effective punches.
Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Bout Underway
The semifinal for the women's 70 kg category has commenced, featuring Arundhati Choudhary competing against Rosie Eccles from Wales.
Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Up Against Rosie Eccles (Wales)
Arundhati Choudhary will take on Rosie Eccles (WAL) in the semifinal bout that will take place at 7:30pm IST.
Arundhati Choudhary Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
We are back with another live blog as India’s Arundhati Choudhary takes on Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the women’s 70kg semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this exciting boxing clash.