Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Philip Haoseb Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Reaches 55kg Final In Glasgow

Catch Jadumani Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb highlights from the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing semifinal. Get round-by-round updates, key highlights, venue details, and the latest result as it happened in Glasgow

India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam makes his way to the ring ahead of his men's 55kg Round of 32 boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow.

India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam makes his way to the ring ahead of his men's 55kg Round of 32 boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam stormed into the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Namibia's Philip Haoseb by a unanimous decision in Glasgow on Friday. Jadumani displayed exceptional composure across all three rounds, relying on sharp counter-punching and disciplined defence despite Haoseb's aggressive approach. While the Namibian threw more punches, the Indian's cleaner and more accurate scoring shots consistently impressed the judges, who awarded him the opening two rounds before sealing the bout in his favour after the final bell. The victory extends Jadumani's outstanding run at the Games, having won all his bouts convincingly en route to the final. He will now face Australia's Jye Dixon in the gold-medal clash, becoming the fourth Indian boxer to reach a Commonwealth Games final alongside Ankush, Jaismine and Arundhati.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 08:15:08 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings! Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Jadumani Mandengbam takes centre stage in the men's 55kg semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

31 Jul 2026, 08:18:23 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: The stakes could not be higher for Mandengbam! Australia's Jye Dixon has already punched his ticket to the Commonwealth Games 2026 final after defeating Ghana's Amadu Mohammed in the first semifinal. That means a victory here will set up a blockbuster gold-medal showdown between Jadumani and Dixon tomorrow. The Indian has looked composed throughout the tournament, but Philip Haoseb will be determined to spoil those plans. The atmosphere inside the SEC Centre is electric as both boxers make their final preparations. The instructions have been delivered, gloves are touched, and all eyes are on the ring. Round 1 is moments away!

31 Jul 2026, 08:24:09 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani's tremendous form! Jadumani Mandengbam has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, registering three consecutive 5-0 unanimous decision victories on his way to the semifinals. Philip Haoseb, standing in the blue corner, appears a touch nervous as he walks to the centre of the ring. The Indian looks calm and composed. Everything is set for what promises to be a cracking semifinal contest.

31 Jul 2026, 08:25:42 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: First Round goes to Jadumani! A cagey opening round, but it's Jadumani Mandengbam who takes it on all five judges' scorecards! Philip Haoseb started brightly and looked the more aggressive boxer, with his left hooks posing an early threat. Jadumani stayed composed, slipping most of those punches before finding his rhythm. The Indian landed a couple of clean shots in the closing stages, including a thumping right hand just before the bell. That late surge proved decisive, giving Jadumani a 5-0 advantage after Round 1.

31 Jul 2026, 08:26:06 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani takes second round as well! Jadumani Mandengbam is now just one round away from the final! Haoseb once again made the brighter start, finding gaps through the Indian's guard and throwing the higher volume of punches. Jadumani looked slightly cautious and missed with a few attempted counters, but his composure and cleaner scoring shots caught the judges' attention. For the second consecutive round, all five judges sided with the Indian. Haoseb now needs something extraordinary in the final three minutes to deny Jadumani a place in the gold-medal bout.