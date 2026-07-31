Hyderabad Police Book Meta India Head, Social Media Users Over Morphed PM Modi Videos

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered two separate FIRs naming the Meta India head as a co-accused alongside several Facebook and Instagram account operators.
Complaints were filed by businessman S Aravind Reddy and Telangana BJP activist T Saikiran Goud over derogatory, AI-generated, and morphed visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The objectionable content, which also featured former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and US President Donald Trump, was circulated during the NEET paper leak agitation.
Police officers from the Hyderabad Cyber Crime division have registered two cases against Meta India's head and the operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts. The action follows the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable videos and images targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Information Reports name the Meta India head as a co-accused. Police registered the cases following complaints from supporters of the BJP, The Times of India reported.
The operators allegedly circulated the manipulated content on Facebook and Instagram during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation.
Two Separate Complaints
S Aravind Reddy, a 29-year-old businessman, filed the first complaint. Reddy said that while browsing Instagram, he found multiple morphed and AI-generated videos and images of Modi. The content included manipulated visuals showing the Prime Minister alongside former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an edited image of US President Donald Trump.
The posts could spark social unrest, Reddy said. He added that the material defamed leaders, spread lies, deceived the public, offended decency, and stoked hostility between communities.
T Saikiran Goud, a Telangana BJP activist and social media core committee member, filed the second complaint. Goud said he found objectionable reels and morphed images on Facebook and Instagram while using the platforms on Wednesday.
The complaint stated, "We, BJP Telangana Karyakarthas, respectfully submit this complaint seeking an investigation into certain Instagram accounts that have allegedly been publishing and circulating content which, in our opinion, is derogatory towards the Prime Minister of India and appears to promote narratives that may be prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and public order of the nation."
Charges and Investigation
Police booked the accused under Sections 66-C (identity theft) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. They also applied Sections 353(2) (statements conducive to public mischief) and 336(4) (forged electronic record harming reputation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Cybercrime police issued notices to Meta regarding the registered cases and the objectionable links flagged by the complainants.
A cybercrime investigator said, "We have issued a notice to Meta about the cases registered and the objectionable links reported by the complainants. We are also trying to collect details about the accused to identify and arrest them."