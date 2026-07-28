‘Completely Baseless’: BJP Rejects Reports On Dharmendra Pradhan Portfolio Change

Addressing reporters, Patra said, "This morning, when I read the newspapers, I saw that a well-known and respected English-language newspaper had published a headline regarding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The report claimed that during negotiations between Union ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh and representatives of the CJP, the central government proposed changing the education minister's portfolio and assigning him another ministry, with a new education minister set to take charge today. The newspaper further reported that the CJP objected to this proposal and, as a result, the respected minister had to resign."