US-France Row Escalates Into UN Security Council Walkout

The United States walked out of a UN Security Council meeting after France criticised Washington for opposing a second term for UN human rights chief Volker Türk
The dispute reflects widening differences between the two allies over the UN's human rights agenda and broader international diplomacy
The confrontation unfolded during a Security Council session on Ukraine, adding to growing tensions between the Trump administration and the United Nations
The United States walked out of a UN Security Council meeting on Monday as a diplomatic spat with France escalated over the reappointment of UN human rights chief Volker Türk.
The move followed a tense exchange between the two permanent Security Council members over the weekend, in which France blasted Washington for joining Russia, North Korea and seven other countries in voting against a proposal to extend Türk's term for four more years.
UN Ambassador Mike Waltz responded by accusing France of backing a human rights chief who he said criticises democratic nations like the US and Israel while "cozying up to the world's worst oppressors," according to Reuters.
Speaking during a UN Security Council session on Russia's war against Ukraine, Dan Negrea, an alternate US representative to the UN, said the US delegation had exited during France's remarks and would continue to do so until they "renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric," according to a statement from the US Mission to the UN.
"This disingenuous grandstanding is tiresome, but we have tolerated it out of a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect as P5 members," Negrea said. "We have stood by this member state through every conflict in which their freedoms have been imperiled. And today, I remind them that it is the United States that remains the beacon of liberty for the world."
Negrea said the US "will not be affording them the benefit of listening to their politicized drivel until they renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric and behave in a manner commensurate with their seat on this Council."
Ukraine Briefing And Civilian Casualties
Negrea was speaking during a Security Council briefing on the situation in Ukraine, where he condemned Russia's recent ballistic missile and drone strikes between July 18 and 19, which reportedly killed several people and injured dozens more. One of those missiles struck a civilian grain ship in the Black Sea, killing 10 crew members from India and Syria, Negrea said, according to the US Mission statement.
"Those casualties, and countless other deaths, could have been avoided, had Russia answered President Trump's call to negotiate an end to this war," Negrea said. "As we have said before, there is no military solution to this war. Both Ukraine and Russia must return to the negotiating table."
Negrea renewed the US call for an immediate ceasefire and for Russia and Ukraine to negotiate in good faith a durable resolution of the war. "The United States remains prepared to play a constructive role to achieve that outcome and to facilitate talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Our commitment to peace in Ukraine is unwavering," he said.
Türk's Reappointment And US Opposition
The UN General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to extend Türk's term, with 144 states in favour, 10 votes against and 13 abstentions. The term extension has been opposed by Russia, Israel and others, with Washington threatening to reassess its funding and engagement, Reuters reported.
Türk, an outspoken critic of Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's conduct in Gaza, has also called for investigations into deaths in US immigration custody, Reuters reported. The fight over his second term reflects deepening strains between the Trump administration and the United Nations, which has cut funding for UN agencies and withdrawn from dozens of UN entities.
Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq declined to comment on the US walkout, adding that the UN expected all member states to respect a decision taken through the General Assembly, Reuters reported.