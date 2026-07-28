India's Medal Machine Rolls On As Gyaneshwari Yadav Shines With Silver in Weightlifting

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 July 2026 3:20 pm

Gyaneshwari Yadav continued India's impressive weightlifting campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by clinching the silver medal in the women's 53kg category in Glasgow. The Asian Championships bronze medallist produced a personal-best total lift of 199kg, comprising 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk, to secure second place on the podium. Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih claimed the gold with a Commonwealth and Games record total of 206kg, while England's Sarah Davies settled for bronze. Gyaneshwari's medal was India's fifth overall and fourth in weightlifting, further underlining the country's dominance in the sport and helping India climb the medal standings after another productive day at the Games.