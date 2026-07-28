India's Medal Machine Rolls On As Gyaneshwari Yadav Shines With Silver in Weightlifting

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Gyaneshwari Yadav continued India's impressive weightlifting campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by clinching the silver medal in the women's 53kg category in Glasgow. The Asian Championships bronze medallist produced a personal-best total lift of 199kg, comprising 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk, to secure second place on the podium. Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih claimed the gold with a Commonwealth and Games record total of 206kg, while England's Sarah Davies settled for bronze. Gyaneshwari's medal was India's fifth overall and fourth in weightlifting, further underlining the country's dominance in the sport and helping India climb the medal standings after another productive day at the Games.

Gyaneshwari Yadav glasgow CWG 2026 women's weightlifting 53kg highlights
Silver medal winner Gyaneshwari Yadav of India after the women's weightlifting 53kg snatch and the clean and jerk rounds at the SEC Armadillo during day four of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Walsh/PA via AP
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Gyaneshwari Yadav glasgow CWG 2026 womens weightlifting 53kg photos
From left, Silver medal winner Gyaneshwari Yadav of India, gold medal winner Onome Omolola Didih of Nigeria and bronze medal winner Rebeka Groulx of Canada, following the women's weightlifting 53kg snatch and the clean and jerk rounds during day four of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Walsh/PA via AP
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Gyaneshwari Yadav glasgow CWG 2026 womens weightlifting
From left, Silver medal winner Gyaneshwari Yadav of India, gold medal winner Onome Omolola Didih of Nigeria and bronze medal winner Rebeka Groulx of Canada, following the women's weightlifting 53kg snatch and the clean and jerk rounds during day four of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Walsh/PA via AP
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Gyaneshwari Yadav CWG 2026 womens weightlifting 53kg highlights
India's Gyaneshwari Yadav celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women 53 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Gyaneshwari Yadav CWG 2026 womens weightlifting 53kg photos
India's Gyaneshwari Yadav celebrates after wining the silver medal in the women 53 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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glasgow CWG 2026 Gyaneshwari Yadav womens weightlifting 53kg highlights-
India's Gyaneshwari Yadav competes in the women 53 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CWG 2026 womens weightlifting 53kg highlights-Indias Gyaneshwari Yadav
India's Gyaneshwari Yadav celebrates after wining silver medal in women 53 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CWG 2026 womens weightlifting 53kg Gyaneshwari Yadav of india
Gyaneshwari Yadav of India during the women's weightlifting 53kg clean and jerk during day four of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Walsh/PA via AP
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Gyaneshwari Yadav glasgow CWG 2026 womens weightlifting 53kg highlights-
Gyaneshwari Yadav of India during the Women's Weightlifting 53kg Snatch during day four of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Walsh/PA via AP

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