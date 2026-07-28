KTR On Student Protests, "Government Has Never Looked As Vulnerable As They Did In The Last 15 Days"

"What you effectively saw was the manifestation of a series of events and not just one isolated incident that resulted in this. They [the BJP] still have time to make amends and maybe win the youngsters back. Also the situation clearly shows that it was not the principle Opposition nor the Opposition block as such, that could inspire confidence, and it had to be a student led, kind of leaderless, rudderless kind of a moment, which just emanated like the Arab Spring had [in 2011]. Therefore, it’s unique and it certainly is an inflection point in Indian politics. If you ask me, Prime Minister Modi and his government has never looked as vulnerable as they did in the last 15 days," Rao said.