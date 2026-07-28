KTR On Student Protests, "Government Has Never Looked As Vulnerable As They Did In The Last 15 Days"

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K.T. Rama Rao warned of widespread protests if delimitation alters the southern states' 24 per cent parliamentary representation.
Rao strongly opposed linking the Women's Reservation Act with the delimitation process, calling the legislative coupling highly unwise.
The BRS leader suggested increasing MLA constituencies nationwide to 6,000 to expand state-level democracy without disrupting national parliamentary balance.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K.T. Rama Rao said the central government appears highly vulnerable following the NEET paper leak protests, marking a distinct inflection point in Indian politics.
Rao made these remarks to The Hindu on July 28, 2026, during a visit to New Delhi.
Rao said the demonstrations tapped into widespread public frustration that merely required a catalyst to erupt after years of building anti-incumbency. While the ruling party has time to recover, the opposition faces equally harsh lessons from this leaderless movement, Rao added.
The politician likened the leaderless unrest to the 2011 Arab Spring.
"What you effectively saw was the manifestation of a series of events and not just one isolated incident that resulted in this. They [the BJP] still have time to make amends and maybe win the youngsters back. Also the situation clearly shows that it was not the principle Opposition nor the Opposition block as such, that could inspire confidence, and it had to be a student led, kind of leaderless, rudderless kind of a moment, which just emanated like the Arab Spring had [in 2011]. Therefore, it’s unique and it certainly is an inflection point in Indian politics. If you ask me, Prime Minister Modi and his government has never looked as vulnerable as they did in the last 15 days," Rao said.
Southern Representation Under Threat
KTR also spoke to The Hindu about how the delimitation process threatens southern political power.
"Women’s reservation can be implemented without linking it or without intertwining it with delimitation. So the fundamental point of Government of India trying to fire the delimitation gun, you know, using a women reservation as a shoulder to lean on is wrong, whereas the Women’s Reservation Act has already been passed by Parliament," Rao said.
Southern states currently account for a 24% block of representation in Parliament. "Government of India needs to realise that they’re sitting on a powder keg. If they mess with the current ratio, where the southern States as a block have 24% representation in Parliament, then most certainly there will be a serious protest erupting in the south," he added.
Proposed Formulas For Parity
Rao offered alternative democratic solutions.
He proposed increasing the total number of MLA constituencies nationwide from over 4,000 to 6,000. This measure would expand representative democracy at the state level while leaving the national parliamentary distribution unchanged.
The leader also suggested direct negotiations to secure the current representation ratio. "The second formula could be one where you actually sit across a table, come to the consensus on how this 24% of South can be maintained as is, so that there is parity and balance," Rao said.
He stressed that southern states must not face political consequences for effectively managing demographic growth. "There should not be a penalty for good implementation of population policies, you can’t have a noose around our neck, say that this is good for you [southern States], and stifle our voice," he said.