‘You Can Never Know The Pressure’: Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Participating In Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai Song

In the now deleted comment, Rao replied, “I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for, or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully, one day, I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you (sic).”