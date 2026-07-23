‘You Can Never Know The Pressure’: Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Participating In Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai Song

Rajkummar Rao has reacted to criticism over his appearance in the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song, saying he was "under pressure."
Though he has deleted his reply, the screenshot has been circulated all over social media.
His reply comes following an Instagram user questioned his participation in the song.
Rajkummar Rao, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, voiced his support for the student protestors. While many praised him, a section of netizens reminded him that he was one of the actors who participated in the music video of the song on PM Narendra Modi, Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. Rao was quick to respond to one of the users' comment, but it seems that he has deleted his reply. However, the screenshot of his reply has gone viral on social media.
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on participating in Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song
On Rajkummar's CJP protest post, a user named @om.ar510 commented, “I had huge respect for you man... you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sold off so easily, you were supposed to lead the new generation of artists... instead!!! (sic)”
In the now deleted comment, Rao replied, “I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for, or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully, one day, I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you (sic).”
Earlier, in his statement on CJP protest, Rajkummar wrote, "When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens our wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion."
"Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change built through conversation not confrontation. This is what is needed now – more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind," it read further.