Dada First Look Out: Rajkummar Rao Becomes Sourav Ganguly, Release Date Announced

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Dada first look is finally here, with Rajkummar Rao stepping into Sourav Ganguly's shoes by recreating the legendary Lord's balcony celebration.

Dada
Dada First Look Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Dada first look recreates Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord's balcony celebration from 2002.

  • Rajkummar Rao headlines Vikramaditya Motwane's biopic alongside Tanya Maniktala and Bengali actors.

  • Makers confirmed the cricket biopic's worldwide theatrical releasing in 2027.

Dada's first look has finally been unveiled, offering audiences their first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Released on Ganguly's birthday, the poster recreates one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history, instantly reminding fans of the fearless attitude that defined his captaincy. Alongside the first-look reveal, the makers also announced when the much-awaited biographical drama will arrive in theatres.

Rajkummar Rao recreates Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord's moment

The first-look poster features Rajkummar Rao recreating Ganguly's unforgettable shirt-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony following India's historic NatWest Trophy victory in 2002. The image remains one of the defining visuals of Indian cricket and symbolises the aggressive new era that Ganguly ushered in as captain.

Reacting to the poster on social media, it was written by Sourav Ganguly that seeing Rajkummar portray him was the "best gift ever". The former cricketer also said he was eager to watch the actor recreate his trademark cover drive on screen.

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Dada to trace Sourav Ganguly's remarkable journey

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story follows Ganguly's rise from a young cricketer to one of India's most influential captains. According to the makers, the film explores the determination, resilience and leadership that transformed both his career and Indian cricket.

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The cast also includes Tanya Maniktala as Dona Ganguly, while Aparajita Adhya and Saswata Chatterjee portray Ganguly's parents, adding authenticity to the film's Bengali backdrop.

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Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films and presented by T-Series and DBL, the cricket biopic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2027, a date announced alongside the unveiling of Rajkummar Rao's first look.

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