Dada First Look Out: Rajkummar Rao Becomes Sourav Ganguly, Release Date Announced

Dada's first look has finally been unveiled, offering audiences their first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Released on Ganguly's birthday, the poster recreates one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history, instantly reminding fans of the fearless attitude that defined his captaincy. Alongside the first-look reveal, the makers also announced when the much-awaited biographical drama will arrive in theatres.