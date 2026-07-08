Satluj Row: Gul Panag Backs Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer, Slams Film's Removal From ZEE5

Satluj row: The ban and abrupt removal of the film Satluj (formerly Punjab '95) from the streaming platform ZEE5 sparked a huge uproar, with several prominent figures from the Indian entertainment industry, including Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Basu, questioning the sudden takedown, censorship and raising concerns about the suppression of free expression in India. Bollywood actor Gul Panag has weighed in on the latest controversy, backing the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer.