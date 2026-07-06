‘Satluj Suffered The Same Fate As Jaswant Singh Khalra’: Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Film’s Removal From ZEE5

Satluj started streaming on ZEE5 on July 3, but two days later, it was pulled from the platform.
The film, previously titled Punjab '95, was released uncut after years of censorship battles.
Directed by Honey Trehan, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer tells the story of Punjab's darkest chapters from the militant era in the 90s.
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj, which was previously titled Punjab '95, was finally released on ZEE5 Global on July 3 after years of delays. But on Sunday (July 5), the streamer removed Diljit Dosanjh-starrer from its platform due to unspecified current developments and ongoing censorship concerns.
The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the sudden disappearances, mass cremations, extrajudicial killings and illegal detentions within Punjab during the 1990s militancy era.
Diljit and Honey have reacted to Satluj's ban in India. Both took to their respective Instagram handles to share their views.
Diljit Dosanjh's reaction to Satluj ban
The singer-actor shared a clip from the film and wrote, “#ichallengethedarkness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 SATLUJ naal v oh hee hoyea jo Khalra Saab naal hoyea c.”
Through his post, Diljit compared Satluj's ban to the disappearance and extrajudicial killing of the Khalra.
Diljit's prediction has come true as he had already suspected the film might be removed.
In a viral video, Diljit was heard saying (in Punjabi), “There's fear that the film could be removed from ZEE5 on Monday. There is this fear. But then someone would have downloaded the film by then. Koi gal nain (No problem). No tension. Those who want to stop this, they can try.”
Satluj's director Honey Trehan wrote, “Tera bhana meetha lage (God’s will is sweet).’”
He told The Indian Express, “I got to know about the removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India at around 8.15 pm on Sunday. I am at a loss right now. I don’t know how to react to this development.”
ZEE5 removes Satluj
On Sunday night, the platform announced that the film would be available internationally through ZEE5 Global, but would not be available for Indian audiences.
The post read: “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”