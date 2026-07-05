Uddhav Targets BJP, Kicks Off ‘Ram Raksha’ Agitation Across Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray has kicked off the statewide ‘Ram Raksha’ agitation from July 5 against alleged misuse of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.
Thackeray accused the BJP of commercialising faith and demanded a judicial probe into the donations row.
The move is seen as an attempt by Shiv Sena (UBT) to corner the BJP on the sensitive Ram Temple issue and consolidate Hindu voter support.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donations controversy and formally kicked off the ‘Ram Raksha’ agitation across Maharashtra.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of failing to protect the sanctity of donations made by devotees for the Ram Temple. He said the party was “commercialising faith” and demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
“Devotees from every corner of the country, including Maharashtra, have contributed selflessly for Lord Ram. If their hard-earned money is being misused, it is the duty of every Hindu to raise their voice. This is not politics — this is Ram Raksha,” Thackeray said.
The ‘Ram Raksha’ protest will begin from July 5 and will be held across all districts of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers will organise demonstrations, street corner meetings, public rallies, and signature campaigns. The party plans to submit memorandums to district collectors demanding a transparent probe into the management of Ram Temple funds.
Uddhav Thackeray’s aggressive stand on the issue is being seen as a major political strategy to corner the BJP on the sensitive Ram Temple matter and regain support among Hindu voters. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has positioned itself as the true protector of Hindu sentiments while accusing the BJP of turning the temple into a “business venture.”
The BJP has rejected the allegations as politically motivated and claimed that all financial transactions related to the temple are transparent and properly audited. Senior BJP leaders have accused Uddhav Thackeray of trying to create unnecessary controversy for political gains.
The controversy gained momentum after reports emerged of significant land purchases by the family of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his relatives in areas near new infrastructure projects. While the core issue is centred in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Uddhav Thackeray has framed it as a larger moral and religious issue concerning the misuse of Hindu religious funds.
The ‘Ram Raksha’ agitation is expected to be one of the major opposition campaigns in Maharashtra in the coming weeks and could set the tone for future political battles in the state.