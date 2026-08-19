Iran-US Tensions Grow As Hormuz Shipping Slows, Gaza Strikes Kill 10

The developments came as the conflict continued to disrupt shipping and trade while US efforts to advance a Gaza ceasefire remained stalled. Only six commodity vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, down from nine the previous day and below a recent daily average of 11, Reuters reported. The United Arab Emirates also suspended financial and economic transactions with Iran after saying it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards maritime areas. Tehran denied the allegation. In Gaza, Israeli strikes hit several areas as ceasefire talks remained stalled, the Associated Press reported.