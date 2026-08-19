Iran-US Tensions Grow As Hormuz Shipping Slows, Gaza Strikes Kill 10

Only six commodity vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, below the recent daily average of 11, Reuters reported.
The UAE suspended financial and economic transactions with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles towards maritime areas.
Israeli strikes killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza as US efforts to advance a ceasefire remained stalled.
Iran and the United States remained at odds over the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday as commercial shipping through the key waterway remained well below normal, while Israeli strikes killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza amid a stalled US push for a ceasefire.
The developments came as the conflict continued to disrupt shipping and trade while US efforts to advance a Gaza ceasefire remained stalled. Only six commodity vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, down from nine the previous day and below a recent daily average of 11, Reuters reported. The United Arab Emirates also suspended financial and economic transactions with Iran after saying it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards maritime areas. Tehran denied the allegation. In Gaza, Israeli strikes hit several areas as ceasefire talks remained stalled, the Associated Press reported.
Hormuz Traffic Remains Below Normal
Commercial traffic through Hormuz remained well below normal as Washington and Tehran continued to dispute whether the waterway was open.
Reuters reported that six commodity vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, compared with nine on Monday. The recent daily average had been 11 crossings. The waterway normally carries about a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
Two major Chinese shipping companies have also stopped using both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab route since late July, Reuters reported. The decision has further restricted the movement of cargo through routes connecting the Middle East with Asian markets.
US President Donald Trump has said Hormuz is open and operating. Iran has maintained that the waterway remains closed. The low number of commercial crossings reflects the uncertainty facing ship operators, regardless of the competing positions of Washington and Tehran.
UAE Suspends Trade With Iran
The dispute over Hormuz has also affected Iran's economic ties with the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE said its defence ministry had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards maritime areas near the country. The UAE said the missiles landed in the Persian Gulf without causing damage. Iran denied launching them.
Abu Dhabi said the decision was based on security concerns but reiterated its commitment to dialogue and regional stability, AP reported. The suspension comes as the wider conflict continues to disrupt Iran’s trade and shipping links.
Gaza Ceasefire Push Faces Fresh Strain
The latest violence came as US efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remained stalled.
AP reported that at least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday in Nuseirat, Gaza City and other parts of the Gaza Strip. An earlier Israeli strike on a seaside cafe killed seven Palestinians, AP reported.
Israel said its forces were targeting Hamas commanders involved in attacks. The strikes came days after US negotiators urged Israel to scale back its attacks as Washington sought progress on its ceasefire proposal, AP reported.
US envoy Jared Kushner had held talks with Hamas political leader Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt before meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reuters reported that Kushner's talks ended without a breakthrough, with Israel and Hamas still divided over the terms and sequence of the proposed agreement.
Under the US-backed plan, Hamas would disarm in phases alongside an Israeli military withdrawal. Israel has insisted that its forces will not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed, while Hamas has sought an Israeli withdrawal and an end to attacks as part of any agreement.
The latest strikes came as the two sides remained divided over the terms of the proposed agreement, while commercial traffic through Hormuz stayed well below normal.