Hardik Pandya Trade News: Star All-Rounder Draws Fresh Interest As Multiple IPL Franchises Approach Mumbai Indians

However, interpersonal relations and professional equations can change with time and circumstances, and the current dynamic between Zaheer and Pandya can only be a matter of speculation. There may also not be too much time for all concerned to arrive at a decision on a potential Pandya trade. The deadline for retentions ahead of the mid-December auction in Goa is November 15. Normally, franchises plan for the season through their retentions and releases before executing those plans at the auction.