Will Jacks broke his hand in the opening T20I against Australia in Melbourne
The England all-rounder was injured while bowling the 19th over and attempting to stop a Ben Dwarshuis hit
The ECB confirmed Jacks is out of the remainder of England’s white-ball tour of Australia
Will Jacks has been ruled out of the rest of England’s five-T20I series against Australia after breaking his hand in the opening match in Melbourne. The all-rounder suffered the injury while bowling the 19th over of Australia’s chase and trying to stop a fierce hit from Ben Dwarshuis.
He received treatment for several minutes before leaving the field. This injury is a blow to England’s balance for the remaining matches. The team is waiting on a replacement for the rest of the white-ball tour.
“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jacksy," the England and Wales Cricket Board wrote in a post on X. “Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the England Men’s white ball tour of Australia after breaking his hand in last night’s T20 against Australia. An update on plans to replace Jacks in the squad will be issued in due course."
Melbourne Injury Details
It happened late.
Jacks was in the middle of his 19th over in the second innings when he hurt his hand attempting to stop Dwarshuis’s powerful strike. Debutant Henry Crocombe then completed the over and left Australia needing 11 runs from the final over.
Australia finished the chase. England captain Harry Brook said after the match: “You want your big players to stand up in those situations." Brook pointed to the closing overs as a pressure point for England. “Jacksy wanted to bowl that 19th over. He obviously came off with a lot of blood. Hopefully he’s alright, he’s been such a valuable player for us over last two years, so it’d be sad to see him go home early."
Captaincy Plans Ahead
Jacks has already left for England.
The Mumbai Indians star had been due to captain England for the first time in the fifth T20I. That plan is now off, with Brook set to leave the squad early to join the Test side and prepare for the tour of South Africa.
England have not named an alternative captain yet. Asked if the team had discussed other options, Brook said, “That’s a decision we have to discuss."
Phil Salt and Sam Curran appear the main contenders. Salt has led England in a couple of matches before, while Curran brings wide captaincy experience from domestic cricket and T20 leagues.