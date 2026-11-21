#WATCH | Vaishali, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "About three decades ago, Bihar chose a new path—a path of hope and trust. Bihar, which had endured decades of hardship, found a renewed sense of confidence in good governance under the leadership of Nitish ji. Nitish ji served Bihar as Chief Minister for many years. Now, with his blessings, Samrat Choudhary and his entire team are carrying this mission forward. In this same spirit, development projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid here today. I am certain that wherever the soul of my friend Ram Vilas ji may be, he must be showering flowers upon us, for we are bringing his dreams to fruition..." (Source: DD News)