PM Modi marked one year of NDA rule in Bihar by launching development projects worth Rs 34,470 crore.
The six-lane Nitish Setu bridge, 100 electric buses and housing benefits featured among key announcements.
CM Samrat Choudhary highlighted employment initiatives, industrial expansion and the government's 30-day public grievance redressal programme.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the completion of one year of the NDA government in Bihar by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 34,470 crore, including the six-lane Nitish Setu bridge over the Ganga.
Addressing a gathering in Vaishali, Modi highlighted infrastructure development, improved connectivity and welfare initiatives while taking a swipe at previous governments over corruption and crime.
The Prime Minister credited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for playing a key role in Bihar's development, saying the state had witnessed improvements in roads, electricity and other infrastructure during his tenure.
"CM Nitish ji in his tenure played a key role in the development of Bihar," Modi said, adding that the NDA government was continuing the development work with the support of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his team.
Taking aim at previous administrations, Modi said Bihar had moved from discussions about scams and crime to investment and action against criminals.
"Remember what things were like before the NDA came to power. Back then, figures of scams used to be reported, but today, figures of investments being made in Bihar are presented. Back then, figures of crimes used to emerge; now, action against criminals is discussed," he said.
12 Years Of Poverty Alleviation
He also referred to the improvement in electricity availability, saying villages that once struggled with power shortages were now contributing to electricity production. He added that road construction was progressing across the state.
Highlighting the Centre's poverty alleviation efforts, Modi said, "In the last 12 years, we have lifted 50 crore people out of poverty."
He said Bihar had played a significant role in this progress, adding that 43 lakh families in the state had received permanent homes, while another 11 lakh housing units had been approved.
The Prime Minister said these initiatives reflected the development milestones achieved under the NDA government and reiterated the Centre's focus on improving living conditions and infrastructure in Bihar.
Nitish Setu, 100 E-Buses And Housing Benefits
A key highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the six-lane Nitish Setu bridge over the Ganga. Built at an estimated cost of ₹4,280 crore, the 19.7-km project connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district.
The project includes a 9.7-km main bridge and approach roads. It is expected to ease traffic pressure on existing bridges over the Ganga and improve connectivity between north and south Bihar. The bridge has been named after Nitish Kumar in recognition of his role during the project's development.
Modi also flagged off 100 modern electric buses to improve urban public transport in Bihar. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a Griha Pravesh ceremony was held for more than 26,900 beneficiaries, who received keys to their permanent homes.
₹34,470 Crore Development Projects Across Bihar
The projects inaugurated and launched by the Prime Minister cover road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and transport.
Among the major inaugurations was Unit 2 of the Buxar Thermal Power Project, with a capacity of 660 MW. Other projects included electricity transmission and distribution works, canal restoration, a floating solar project and sewerage facilities.
Modi also laid the foundation stones for projects worth around ₹14,450 crore. These include highway expansion, power infrastructure, water supply and sewerage works, educational institutions and public facilities.
Samrat Choudhary Highlights Employment Push
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who addressed the gathering, highlighted the state's efforts to improve public service delivery and create employment opportunities.
He said the Sahyog Programme, launched on May 19, had received 10.5 lakh applications. Under the programme, officials are required to act on applications within 30 days, failing which the government initiates action, including suspension.
Choudhary also said the government was working to expand industrial development in Bihar so that young people could find employment within the state instead of having to move elsewhere for jobs and education.
He said the NDA government aimed to build an industrial network across Bihar, adding that the earlier focus on roads, electricity and water supply was now being extended to industrial development.