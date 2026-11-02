JD(U) Eyes 2027 UP Polls As NDA Ally, Says Nishant Kumar

Nishant Kumar said JD(U) was considering contesting the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an NDA constituent.
He said the party aimed to expand its organisation in Uttar Pradesh and take Nitish Kumar’s ideology to people.
JD(U) last contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2012, when it fielded 219 candidates but won no seats.
Janata Dal (United) wants to contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance, Nishant Kumar said, even as no formal seat-sharing deal with the BJP has been announced.
Kumar said JD(U) was considering entering the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls as an NDA constituent. The state is due to vote early next year, and the party still has a limited footprint in Uttar Pradesh. JD(U) is also a key ally of the Narendra Modi-led NDA at the Centre and in Bihar.
Party Expansion Push
Kumar pitched this as an organisation drive. “Our organisation has been present in several states across the country, and I have come here to strengthen and expand our organisation,” he said as per NDTV. Kumar is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and is also the Bihar Health Minister.
He also set out a wider political aim. Kumar said he wanted to take his “father's ideology to every single person”.
“I would also urge our party workers to implement here (UP) the same model that my father developed and followed in Bihar over the course of 20 years,” he stressed.
Alliance And Development
Kumar also framed the Uttar Pradesh plan within the NDA. “With the Legislative Assembly elections set to take place in 2027, we are considering entering the contest, and we will strive to contest these elections as a constituent party of the NDA,” he said. No formal announcement has yet been made on seat-sharing or any electoral arrangement with the BJP in the state.
He cast JD(U)’s role as supportive, not competitive. “Yogi Adityanath ji himself is driving development. We stand with him, and we can fight under his leadership. I intend to carry forward my father's vision, and further strengthen the pace of development,” he underlined.
Past Uttar Pradesh Results
JD(U)’s electoral record in Uttar Pradesh remains thin. In the 2002 Assembly elections, the party contested 16 seats and won two. In 2007, it again contested 16 seats and secured one.
Its biggest push came in 2012, when it fielded candidates in 219 Assembly constituencies but failed to win any seat. JD(U) did not contest the 2017 Assembly elections.