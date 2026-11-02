Cop Caught In Own Trap? Punjab ASI Suspended Over Alleged Heroin Plot Against Shiv Sena Leader

A hidden-camera clip appears to show ASI Sukhdev Singh placing a packet under a mattress at Mahant Kashmir Giri’s Khanna residence
Police later said about 30 grams of heroin was recovered from under the mattress during the search
Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia suspended ASI Sukhdev Singh after the footage surfaced
A hidden-camera clip that appears to show a Punjab Police officer slipping heroin beneath a mattress at the Khanna home of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri has sparked a major controversy. The officer has been suspended and a Special Investigation Team has been set up to look into it.
In the video, ASI Sukhdev Singh is seen in plain clothes walking into a room and placing something under a mattress. Soon after, a police team reached the house, searched the room and stated it recovered about 30 grams of heroin from under the mattress. Mahant Kashmir Giri was later arrested.
How The Case Unfolded
According to reports, the sequence began with the arrest of the Mahant's driver, Gurjant Singh Janta, who was allegedly found with 7.5 grams of heroin. ASI Sukhdev Singh, who was attached to the CIA staff, reached the residence before the formal police party arrived. The team included Sadar Police Station in-charge Vijaypal Singh, City Police Station-2 in-charge Tarvinder Kumar Bedi and other personnel.
During questioning, Mahant Kashmir Giri's name came up, after which police went to his house and searched it.
Police later said they had found around 30 grams of heroin beneath the mattress. The hidden-camera clip, however, has put that recovery under the scanner because it appears to show a packet being put there before the search.
Action followed after the video surfaced. Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia suspended ASI Sukhdev Singh after taking note of the footage. He also set up an SIT headed by an SP-rank officer to probe the incident. Mahant Kashmir Giri was also discharged from the case.
Opposition Reaction
The episode quickly became political. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the incident. Writing on X, Badal said, "Welcome to the AAP model of 'Law & Order'! Khanna Police ASI was caught live on CCTV secretly hiding a packet of drugs under a mattress inside a home! AAP Punjab promised home delivery of services, but who knew it included home-delivered drugs by the Punjab Police to frame citizens?"
AAP cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said action had been taken against the ASI. He added that political parties taking out yatras were trying to tarnish Punjab's image.