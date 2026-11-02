Cop Caught In Own Trap? Punjab ASI Suspended Over Alleged Heroin Plot Against Shiv Sena Leader

Opposition Reaction

The episode quickly became political. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the incident. Writing on X, Badal said, "Welcome to the AAP model of 'Law & Order'! Khanna Police ASI was caught live on CCTV secretly hiding a packet of drugs under a mattress inside a home! AAP Punjab promised home delivery of services, but who knew it included home-delivered drugs by the Punjab Police to frame citizens?"