61 Illegal Immigrants, Mostly Bangladeshis, Detained In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Diwali: Police

P
PTI
Published at:

Ahmedabad police detain 61 illegal immigrants, mostly from Bangladesh, during a major drive ahead of Diwali festivities

image Prefer on Google
Ahmedabad police detain 61 illegal immigrants
Representative image Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Ahmedabad City Crime Branch launched a targeted security crackdown across multiple city zones ahead of Diwali.

  • Police detained 61 foreign nationals staying without valid documentation, the majority of whom are Bangladeshi nationals.

  • Authorities are currently verifying their identity credentials before initiating legal action and deportation proceedings.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has detained 61 illegal immigrants, predominantly from Bangladesh, during a city-wide crackdown ahead of the Diwali festivities aimed at ensuring public safety, police said on Monday.

Legal procedures for deportation of the detained persons were underway, the Crime Branch said in a press note.

The drive was conducted through intelligence gathering and coordinated raids across multiple zones of the city to identify foreign nationals residing in India illegally, it said.

The operation, which resulted in the detention of 61 illegal immigrants, was aimed at strengthening public safety and security ahead of the festive season, the police said.

Verification drives and legal action against illegal immigrants would continue, they said.

Last year, the Ahmedabad police detained more than 200 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally in different parts of the city.

In April 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the city police raided the Chandola Lake area and detained over 200 Bangladeshi nationals residing there illegally with the help of a local strongman, officials earlier said.

In another operation in October last year, police detained 17 Bangladeshi women living illegally in rented houses in different localities of the Sola area by concealing their identities, they said.

Related Content
Parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide, Ravindra Wakode, right, and Sonali Wakode, centre, stage a protest - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai Police - FIle Photo; Representational Image
CJP protesters demonstrating against paper leaks - null
ACP Vivek Bhagat - null

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories