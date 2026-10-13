IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Sought Second Chance After Exam Cheating Incident: Report

Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, reportedly apologised and sought another chance.
Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after the incident.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is examining witness statements and forensic evidence.
Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, had apologised for allegedly cheating during an examination and sought another chance from the institute, according to an India Today report. The 22-year-old was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after the incident. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
According to the report, Wakode submitted a written statement acknowledging his mistake and assuring the authorities that he would not repeat it. He reportedly said he had not prepared adequately for the examination and was worried about his performance.
Student Sought Another Chance After Examination Incident
Wakode had spoken to a female friend shortly after the examination incident, the report said. During the conversation, he reportedly said his Thermodynamics paper had not gone well and expressed anxiety about his preparation and performance.
Under IIT Bombay’s academic disciplinary procedure, students accused of examination malpractice are given an opportunity to present their side. The process involves sharing the relevant report with the student, who can then submit a written response.
The institute had earlier said Wakode was found using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. It initially said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he had been counselled.
IIT Bombay later apologised for describing the circumstances surrounding his death before the investigation had established the facts.
Family Alleges Caste-Based Harassment, Crime Branch Probe Continues
Wakode’s parents have alleged that he faced caste-based harassment and mental pressure at the institute. They have sought action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare. The allegations remain under investigation.
Doolla’s statement was recorded by the Mumbai Crime Branch in October. He denied allegations of caste-based harassment and said he had followed the institute’s prescribed procedures. He was removed from his administrative role as Dean of Administrative Affairs amid the controversy.
The Crime Branch has recorded statements from students, faculty members, hostel staff and Wakode’s family. By September 30, investigators had recorded statements from 40 people and sent his electronic devices for forensic examination.
The investigation is examining witness accounts, digital evidence and the events leading up to Wakode’s death. No final conclusion has been reached.