IIT Bombay Panel Proposes Mentor Support, Clearer Exam Rules After Sahil Wakode's Death

IIT Bombay panel proposes mentor support and clearer rules for exam malpractice cases.
Police say Sahil Wakode expressed regret after being caught copying on September 18.
Crime branch examines his phone, CCTV footage and allegations of caste-based harassment.
Days after Sahil Wakode’s death at an IIT Bombay hostel after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone for answers during an examination, a newly constituted committee at the institute has proposed changes in how cases of suspected academic misconduct are handled.
The proposals include allowing students to speak to their mentors before disciplinary action is taken against them and listing the consequences of examination malpractice on the first page of answer sheets, according to Indian Express.
The committee will have equal representation of faculty and students and will frame student-friendly Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for invigilators. It will also review the manner in which incidents of suspected academic misconduct are dealt with.
IIT Bombay Postpones Remaining Mid-Semester Exams
IIT Bombay has further postponed the remaining mid-semester examinations. The papers, earlier rescheduled for September 26 and 27 after being postponed on September 18, will now be held on October 10 and 11, according to a communication from the Dean Academics Programmes (AP) to students.
A separate email from the General Secretary (Academics) informed students about the constitution of the new committee.
“The postponement allows time for the newly constituted committee, which has equal student representation, to prepare a clear and student-friendly Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for invigilators, along with revised rules regarding academic misconduct. The aim is to ensure fair and consistent conduct of examinations, with due consideration for students’ concerns,” the email said.
The committee is expected to lay down clear, step-by-step procedures for invigilators dealing with suspected academic misconduct, including the action to be taken at each stage. The revised SOP and rules will be placed before the Senate for approval before implementation.
According to sources, the institute is reviewing the rules on disciplinary action for academic malpractice notified in July 2026. While those rules lay down the consequences of various forms of misconduct, the new committee is expected to focus on how they are implemented.
One proposal under discussion is allowing a student allegedly caught copying or committing another form of examination malpractice to speak to their student mentor before appearing before a disciplinary committee.
A source said every fresher at IIT Bombay is connected with a student mentor who is a senior student and that speaking to a mentor could help students deal with the stress of being caught copying.
Another proposal is to clearly state the consequences of examination malpractice on the answer sheet. A source said this would give students greater clarity about the impact of such misconduct on their academic journey and could also act as a deterrent.
Faculty members have also stressed the need for clear instructions for invigilators on conducting examinations and handling suspected cases of academic misconduct, the General Secretary (Academics) said in the email.
The institute is also recirculating information among students about the mental health support available on campus.
Sahil Wakode Expressed ‘Regret’ After Examination Incident
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police crime branch, which is investigating the death of 22-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, has found that he spoke to some of his friends, including a female friend, after he was caught copying during an examination on September 18 and expressed regret over the incident, according to officers aware of the developments.
The police have so far recorded the statements of more than 25 people, including IIT Bombay students and hostel staff, a crime branch officer said, reported Hindustan Times.
“He was caught copying around 12.40 PM on September 18 and was found dead in his hostel room later that evening. He spent the intervening period in the hostel and spoke to some of his friends. We have spoken to those people,” the officer said.
According to the officer, Wakode spoke to a female friend around 2.30 pm and expressed regret over his performance in the mid-semester examination.
“He told her that he had made a mistake and his thermodynamics paper had not gone well, and now this (copying episode) has happened,” the officer said.
Police Examine Phone, CCTV Footage; Professor Yet To Be Questioned
The police have sent Wakode’s iPhone to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for examination and are attempting to access its contents. Police said they may seek assistance from Apple if the forensic laboratory is unable to unlock the device.
“We have also asked WhatsApp to share information related to the account,” the officer said.
Investigators said the digital evidence would help them examine the circumstances surrounding the examination incident as well as allegations made by Wakode’s family of caste-based harassment.
The police have also sent CCTV footage from the institute to the Kalina forensic laboratory for analysis and to obtain the requisite certificates under the Information Technology Act so that the footage can be produced as evidence in court.
The crime branch has not yet recorded the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been accused by Wakode’s family of caste-based harassment. Doolla has been named as an accused in the FIR registered by Powai police on the complaint of Wakode’s father.
In his statement to the police, Wakode’s father alleged that when he last met his son, he told him that, over the previous three months, Doolla had been acting at the behest of institute director Shirish Kedare and abusing him over his caste. He also alleged that Wakode feared being implicated in a false case.