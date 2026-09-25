Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Would Reopen On Seventh Day If Trump Meets Conditions

Araghchi said it would be preferable for a deal to be reached before the US midterm elections. The comments came after Reuters reported on September 22 that a senior Iranian official had said Tehran could reopen the Strait within seven days if Washington eased military pressure and lifted its blockade on Iranian ports. Reuters also reported that Iran had sent a proposal to the US through mediators on September 16 and that its delegation at the UN had authority to pursue diplomacy.