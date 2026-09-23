Trump At UN Warns Iran of ‘Annihilation’, Says Deal Could Come After Midterms

Trump has called for “complete economic isolation” of Iran and said he expects a deal after the US midterm elections.
Iran has indicated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz could be part of negotiations if Washington eases military and economic pressure.
No US-Iran deal has been announced, with the timing and terms of any future negotiations still unclear.
US President Donald Trump has called for the “complete economic isolation” of Iran while saying he expects Washington and Tehran to reach a deal after the US midterm elections in November. His remarks came during his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as Iran signalled that it could be open to diplomacy if the US eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.
Trump's comments came despite indications that Iran was seeking a possible route back to negotiations. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if Washington met its demands. The official also said Iran had conveyed its latest proposal through mediators.
What Did Trump Say About Iran?
Speaking at the UN, Trump called on countries to enforce the “complete economic isolation” of Iran and said he believed a deal could be reached after the US midterm elections on November 3.
“I call on all nations to help to enforce the complete economic isolation of Iran,” Trump said.
Trump said Iran was waiting to see how he performed in the elections before deciding its next move. He also maintained that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
“Iran’s Supreme Leader celebrated that massacre and called it a “service to humanity.” The same regime slaughtered over 72,000 of its own citizens this year. Just imagine if such a vile regime were ever empowered to carry out large-scale terror attacks from behind a nuclear shield,” he said.
The remarks came as Washington and Tehran remain at odds over the conflict and Iran's nuclear programme. No face-to-face meeting between Trump and Iranian officials was publicly confirmed during the UN gathering.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, said Washington remained open to talks with Iran if they could lead to what he described as a positive outcome.
What Is Iran Offering And What Happens Next?
Iran has indicated that the Strait of Hormuz could become part of negotiations. The strategic waterway is a major route for global oil and gas shipments, making any disruption there a concern for energy markets and Gulf states.
A senior Iranian official said Tehran wanted Washington to formally state that it sought a diplomatic resolution and agree on a timeline for negotiations. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, meanwhile, said Tehran would not surrender to US pressure.
The issue is also drawing in Gulf Arab states, which are seeking to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while managing their security ties with Washington and relations with Tehran. Trump was due to meet leaders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
For now, there is no announced US-Iran deal. Trump's comments indicate that he expects diplomacy to become possible after the November midterm elections, while Iran has tied any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to changes in US military and economic pressure.