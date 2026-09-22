Iran-US Talks Back In Focus As Trump, Pezeshkian Head To UN

Qatar is pushing for renewed negotiations between the US and Iran, saying diplomacy is needed to reduce tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading further
Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are both due in New York for UNGA 2026, creating an opportunity for diplomatic contacts even though no direct meeting has been officially scheduled
The latest diplomatic push comes amid continuing disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran signalling renewed willingness to negotiate under certain conditions
Iran and the United States are showing signs of a possible return to negotiations as President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian head to New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Doha was continuing diplomatic efforts to create “appropriate conditions” for the resumption of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said a sustainable diplomatic solution was needed to the crisis and that dialogue could help halt escalation and prevent the conflict from spreading across the region.
The comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday to take part in the UNGA, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson. Pezeshkian is also due to attend the gathering, while Trump is scheduled to take part in the General Assembly’s high-level week.
Qatar Pushes Diplomacy
Qatar has been involved in efforts to bring the US and Iran back to negotiations.
In August, Al Ansari said Doha had maintained regional contacts with various parties to encourage Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations. He said Qatar believed a diplomatic solution was necessary to reduce tensions and restore normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Qatar’s latest statement again linked diplomacy to the wider regional situation, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to prevent a further expansion of the conflict.
What Happened Before
The renewed diplomatic signals follow a June understanding between the two countries.
The White House said in June that Trump and Iran had reached a Memorandum of Understanding covering Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to free navigation. The administration described the agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough.
Iranian President Pezeshkian subsequently said Tehran was prepared to reciprocate if Washington honoured its commitments under the June agreement, according to his remarks reported by Outlook India earlier this month.
The situation later deteriorated, with previous Outlook reporting noting that talks had stalled and that Trump had rejected an extension of the interim agreement.
UNGA Meeting Point
The UN General Assembly now brings both sides into the same city, although there has been no official confirmation of a direct Trump-Pezeshkian meeting.
Iran’s participation had itself required Washington to approve visas for Pezeshkian and Araghchi. Outlook India reported that the US had approved visas for Iran’s core delegation despite the continuing conflict, while imposing restrictions on its movement and purchases in New York.
Iran has also sought diplomatic support from countries including India. During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, Pezeshkian called for greater diplomatic efforts to move away from war and return to dialogue. Modi reiterated India’s support for resolving the West Asia conflict through diplomacy.
With both presidents expected in New York, Qatar openly advocating renewed negotiations and the June understanding still providing a framework, the General Assembly offers a new setting for diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.