Why India Is Warning Citizens About Malaysia’s Visa-Free Entry

The Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has warned nationals against using Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment, citing a rise in cases involving false job promises
Travellers misled by agents can face overstaying, illegal immigration status, exploitation, detention and legal action, according to the advisory
Indians travelling to Malaysia for work are required to obtain the appropriate work authorisation, while visa-free entry is meant for short-term business, tourism, social or transit purposes
The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur has issued an advisory to Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia, warning against seeking employment through the country’s 30-day visa-free facility.
In the advisory issued on Tuesday, the High Commission said it had noticed an increase in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the visa-free facility to seek employment. It said many were being misled by “unscrupulous agents” offering false job promises, leading to overstaying, illegal immigration status, exploitation, detention and legal action.
The High Commission said the visa-free facility is intended for short visits and warned Indian nationals not to travel to Malaysia for work or employment without the required work permit or visa with reference (VDR).
What The Advisory Says
The Indian mission said genuine tourists should carry verifiable travel documents, including a confirmed return ticket and hotel booking. Travellers must also complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) three days before arrival and hold a passport with at least six months’ validity, according to the advisory.
The warning specifically concerns people entering Malaysia as visitors and then attempting to take up employment. The High Commission said doing so would violate Malaysian immigration rules and could result in legal action.
Malaysia’s Visa-Free Rules
Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the visa waiver for Indian passport holders has been extended until December 31, 2026. The facility allows stays of up to 30 days for business, tourism, social or transit purposes, subject to immigration requirements.
Indian travellers using the facility must have a passport valid for at least six months, a confirmed return flight ticket and confirmed hotel booking. They are also required to submit the MDAC online three days before arrival.
Malaysia’s entry requirements separately provide for visas and permits for foreigners who need authorisation to enter or work in the country. The Indian High Commission’s advisory therefore focuses on preventing visitors from using short-term entry arrangements as a route to unauthorised employment.
Why The Warning Matters
The advisory comes amid the High Commission’s reported increase in cases involving Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia with the intention of finding employment after arrival.
According to the mission, false assurances by agents can leave travellers without legal status and expose them to exploitation, detention and other legal consequences.
The High Commission has consequently advised Indian nationals seeking employment in Malaysia to obtain the appropriate work authorisation before travelling, while those travelling as tourists should carry the documents required under Malaysia’s immigration rules.