Modi’s BRICS Bilaterals: Ethiopia, Malaysia Eye Defence, Mining And Semiconductor Ties

PM Narendra Modi’s BRICS meetings with Ethiopia and Malaysia focused on expanding defence cooperation, military training and procurement from Indian companies.
Ethiopia invited Indian mining companies to explore opportunities in its natural resources sector, potentially opening new overseas investment avenues.
India and Malaysia also discussed semiconductor cooperation as New Delhi seeks deeper strategic and technology partnerships with emerging economies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings with the leaders of Ethiopia and Malaysia on Saturday opened new avenues for defence, investment and technology cooperation, with both countries expressing interest in deeper defence ties with India, government sources told ET.
The talks, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, covered joint military training and opportunities for defence procurement from Indian companies. The engagements also highlighted India’s push to position itself as a defence supplier and strategic partner for emerging economies seeking to diversify their security and industrial partnerships.
Ethiopia Eyes Indian Mining Investment
Economic cooperation was a key focus of Modi’s meeting with Ethiopian leadership, with Ethiopia inviting Indian mining companies to explore opportunities in its natural resources sector.
The invitation could open opportunities for Indian companies seeking overseas mineral assets and exploration projects.
Defence cooperation was also discussed, including joint training of military personnel and potential procurement of Indian defence equipment.
Malaysia Talks Focus On Semiconductors
With Malaysia, the discussions included defence cooperation, military training and potential procurement from Indian defence companies.
The two sides also discussed the semiconductor sector, opening the possibility of greater cooperation in an industry that has become central to India’s efforts to build strategic technology partnerships.
The two meetings come as New Delhi seeks to expand its economic and strategic footprint across emerging markets, using sectors such as defence manufacturing, mining and semiconductors to deepen bilateral ties beyond traditional trade.
The discussions with Ethiopia and Malaysia reflect India’s broader effort to combine commercial opportunities with strategic cooperation as it expands engagement with emerging economies.