BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Modi-Xi Meeting, Putin In Delhi As Iran War Tests BRICS Unity

"Russia has been a time-tested friend. We can't just reduce it to low-cost fuel that we buy from them. We are now supplying petrol back to them because they are in need of petrol, etc... Even our European partners know this... when they decide how to approach India about this whole issue of the European conflict... we feel that there is much more that India could have done, and India has received the right response from Russia and Ukraine about putting an end to this conflict as well as in the West Asian conflict," he said.