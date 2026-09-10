China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

China’s foreign ministry has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will travel to India to attend the BRICS Summit on September 12–13, in his first visit to the country since 2019.

image Prefer on Google
Chinese President Xi Jinping
China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit in India on September 12–13

  • The visit will be Xi’s first trip to India since his October 2019 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai

  • His return comes as India and China seek to stabilise bilateral ties after years of border tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in India, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday, setting the stage for his visit to New Delhi on September 12–13.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi will attend the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement confirms earlier reports that the Chinese president is expected to travel to India for the gathering of BRICS leaders.

The summit will bring together leaders of the expanded BRICS grouping, with India hosting the meeting as the current chair.

Chinese President Xi Jinping With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - | China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Inside Iran’s China-Backed Trade Network That Sidesteps US Sanctions

By Outlook News Desk

First India Visit Since 2019

Xi’s visit will be his first trip to India since October 2019, when he met Modi in Chennai for their second informal summit.

The two leaders have since remained in contact through multilateral meetings and diplomatic channels, but relations have been strained by the military standoff along the India-China border.

Recent years have seen efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise ties, including through military and diplomatic talks over the disputed frontier.

Related Content
PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan For SCO Summit - null
Xi Jinping To Make Kyrgyzstan, Egypt State Visits After SCO Summit - AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping - AP
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UN Chief Antonio Guterres - null
BRICS Summit: UN Chief Antonio Guterres To Stress UNSC Reforms In Delhi

By Outlook News Desk

BRICS Agenda

Xi’s participation gives added weight to this year’s summit as India seeks to use its BRICS presidency to focus on issues including economic cooperation, development, connectivity and reform of global institutions.

China has been a key force behind the expansion of BRICS, which has grown beyond its original five members to include several additional major emerging economies.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s confirmation comes ahead of the September summit, where Xi and Modi are expected to meet alongside discussions involving other BRICS leaders.

Xi’s presence also ensures that the summit will provide a high-level setting for India and China to continue their broader engagement at a time when both sides are seeking to manage differences while rebuilding bilateral ties.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories