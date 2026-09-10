China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit

China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit in India on September 12–13
The visit will be Xi’s first trip to India since his October 2019 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai
His return comes as India and China seek to stabilise bilateral ties after years of border tensions
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in India, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday, setting the stage for his visit to New Delhi on September 12–13.
China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi will attend the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement confirms earlier reports that the Chinese president is expected to travel to India for the gathering of BRICS leaders.
The summit will bring together leaders of the expanded BRICS grouping, with India hosting the meeting as the current chair.
First India Visit Since 2019
Xi’s visit will be his first trip to India since October 2019, when he met Modi in Chennai for their second informal summit.
The two leaders have since remained in contact through multilateral meetings and diplomatic channels, but relations have been strained by the military standoff along the India-China border.
Recent years have seen efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise ties, including through military and diplomatic talks over the disputed frontier.
BRICS Agenda
Xi’s participation gives added weight to this year’s summit as India seeks to use its BRICS presidency to focus on issues including economic cooperation, development, connectivity and reform of global institutions.
China has been a key force behind the expansion of BRICS, which has grown beyond its original five members to include several additional major emerging economies.
The Chinese foreign ministry’s confirmation comes ahead of the September summit, where Xi and Modi are expected to meet alongside discussions involving other BRICS leaders.
Xi’s presence also ensures that the summit will provide a high-level setting for India and China to continue their broader engagement at a time when both sides are seeking to manage differences while rebuilding bilateral ties.