West Bengal CM Adhikari Defends Dhirendra Shastri Over Appeal To Avoid Non-Veg During Durga Puja

“A saint had come to Liluah, he spoke like a saint about nationalism, Akhand Bharat and on culture. Those who want to accept will accept, and those who do not want will not. He did not impose it on anyone. I saw a number of people burning his photographs outside Bhawanipore police station. I am directing the CP (Commissioner of Police) from here that these people need to be arrested,” Adhikari said in the Assembly as The Hindu reported.