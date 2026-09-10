West Bengal CM Adhikari Defends Dhirendra Shastri Over Appeal To Avoid Non-Veg During Durga Puja

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Suvendu Adhikari defended Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in the Bengal Assembly after his appeal to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja

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Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo
Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo Credits- Imago / Nur Photo
Summary of this article

  • Suvendu Adhikari defended Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his vegetarian food appeal.

  • Shastri had appealed to people to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

  • Adhikari said Shastri expressed his views but did not impose them.

Suvendu Adhikari defended Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday, days after the preacher urged vegetarian food during the upcoming Durga Pujas.

He also asked police to arrest people who burnt the preacher’s photographs outside Bhawanipore police station. Adhikari said Shastri had put forward his views but had not imposed them on anyone.

“A saint had come to Liluah, he spoke like a saint about nationalism, Akhand Bharat and on culture. Those who want to accept will accept, and those who do not want will not. He did not impose it on anyone. I saw a number of people burning his photographs outside Bhawanipore police station. I am directing the CP (Commissioner of Police) from here that these people need to be arrested,” Adhikari said in the Assembly as The Hindu reported.

Shastri’s comment triggered debate over food choices during Durga Puja festivities. People across the State objected, saying those from outside the region could not lecture Bengalis on dietary preferences.

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Shastri’s Puja Appeal

The self-styled godman made the appeal on September 6. He said, “I want to appeal to the Hindus of Bengal that during Navratri, even if you don’t keep the idols of the Goddess, do not sell non-veg near the idols,” during a religious event at Liluah in Howrah.

He participated in the event on September 5 and 6. Adhikari, along with his cabinet colleagues, met him and also hosted him for dinner.

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The remark quickly drew disapproval across the State. Critics said outsiders should not dictate what people in West Bengal eat during Durga Puja festivities, turning the issue into a broader argument over culture and food habits.

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Protests And Complaints

The backlash reached police stations. Congress supporters protested outside Bhawanipore police station over Shastri’s remarks and burnt his photographs there.

Complaints were lodged against Shastri at several police stations, including Bhawanipore. The complaints accused him of hurting Bengali sentiments.

Adhikari’s call for arrests referred to those protests. In his Assembly remarks, he said the people burning Shastri’s photographs outside Bhawanipore police station should be arrested.

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BJP's Damage Control

The BJP then tried to contain the row. West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said on September 7 that nobody could ask Bengalis to stop eating non-vegetarian food during the pujas.

“How can Bengalis not have fish and meat? Even Swami Vivekananda said Ma Kali will have mutton (as an offering). It is dangerous if someone tries to rise above Vivekananda. This is his (Shastri’s) personal opinion,” Bhattacharya said.

Several ministers in the West Bengal government also rejected Shastri’s advice on switching to vegetarian food during pujas. The Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed the Madhya Pradesh-based preacher’s remarks, while Adhikari in Thursday’s speech also targeted the Left and urged Durga Puja organisers not to allow CPI(M) book stalls near pandals if they use the word “Sharadutsav” instead of “Durga Puja”.

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