Who Is Dhirendra Shastri? The Bageshwar Baba At The Centre Of Bengal’s Durga Puja Row

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, is at the centre of a controversy in West Bengal after urging Hindus in the state to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. Speaking during his three-day Hanumant Katha programme in Howrah, Shastri appealed to people not to sell non-vegetarian food near Durga Puja pandals and described those who consume it during Navratri as “pakhandis” (hypocrites).