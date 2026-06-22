Bengal Budget Lays Roadmap for Economic Revival, Women's Empowerment: Samik Bhattacharya

BJP’s West Bengal president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya on Monday welcomed the state budget presented by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, describing it as a "comprehensive" and people-oriented document aimed at strengthening the state’s economy and improving the lives of people, particularly women.
Speaking to reporters after the budget was tabled in the Assembly, Bhattacharya said it reflected the commitments made by the BJP before assuming office and sought to address the state’s economic challenges.
"I would like to thank and congratulate Dasgupta and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for this budget. This is a comprehensive and people-oriented budget," he said.
The BJP leader said the budget would bring "new life" to the state and create opportunities for women.
"This budget will not only provide protection to women but will also help them become economically self-reliant," Bhattacharya said.
He asserted that the government was making efforts to improve the state's financial health and address structural issues affecting governance and development.
"The budget has been prepared taking into account the views and aspirations of all sections of society. Undoubtedly, it will strengthen West Bengal's economy and change its overall direction," he said.
Bhattacharya also said the government had moved swiftly after assuming office and was working to implement its commitments within a defined timeframe.
Referring to criticism from political opponents, he said the people of the state had endorsed the BJP's vision for governance and development.
"The results are before everyone. The people of West Bengal have shown faith in a new direction," he said.
Presenting the budget, Dasgupta announced the filling of 1 lakh government vacancies, a 20 percentage point hike in DA for its employees, and a Rs 36,000-crore outlay for the financial assistance scheme for women, Annapurna Yojana.
The finance minister said the budget had been framed with the objective of building a "modern, progressive and developed Bengal" in line with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".