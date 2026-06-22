From Welfare Continuity to Growth Politics: BJP's First Budget Redraws Bengal’s Political Economy

Presented 44 days after assuming office, the Budget sought to map out a new political economy for a state long regarded as the saffron party's most formidable ideological frontier.
The numbers spoke of continuity. The allocations hinted at correction. The priorities signalled change.
The Rs 4.38 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 seeks to retain Bengal's expansive welfare state while attempting something no government in the state has seriously attempted in years -- reposition growth, investment, jobs and governance reform at the centre of the political conversation.
If the TMC's final vote-on-account Budget in February was the culmination of a welfare-centric model built around cash transfers, social assistance and targeted subsidies, the BJP's first full Budget marks an effort to recast that architecture without dismantling it.
Governments replacing long-entrenched regimes often seek sharp ideological breaks. The BJP has instead chosen selective continuity and strategic redirection. Welfare schemes and social spending remain. But the emphasis has shifted from entitlement expansion to a blend of welfare, employment and economic revival.
Total expenditure has been pegged at Rs 4.38 lakh crore, up from the Rs 4.06 lakh crore proposed by the TMC government in February -- an increase of nearly eight per cent despite what the BJP describes as an inherited debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore.
Revenue deficit is projected at 1.02 per cent of GSDP against the revised 2.07 per cent in 2025-26. Fiscal deficit is estimated at 2.91 per cent, lower than the previous year's 3.40 per cent, while debt stock is projected to decline marginally to 37.98 per cent of GSDP from 38.29 per cent.
For a state long criticised by opposition parties for fiscal stress, the BJP is attempting to project itself as both spender and reformer.
The Budget also reflected the BJP's broader political argument that cooperation rather than confrontation with the Centre could unlock greater fiscal and developmental space for the state, now under a "double-engine" government.
Contrary to expectations that the new government might trim welfare expenditure, the largest allocations continue to flow into social-sector departments.
Women and Child Development and Social Welfare emerged as the single largest recipient with Rs 52,308 crore, substantially higher than the Rs 42,113 crore allocated in February.
Panchayats and Rural Development received Rs 51,836 crore compared to Rs 46,293 crore earlier, while School Education got Rs 44,948 crore from Rs 41,234 crore.
The BJP's Annapurna Yojana has replaced the TMC's Lakshmir Bhandar. Additional support for pregnant women, enhanced pensions, assistance for unemployed youth through the Bharosa scheme and incentives for girl students in higher education indicate that the welfare pipeline remains intact.
For the first time in years, employment generation occupies centre stage in the Budget.
The announcement of one lakh government jobs -- including 20,000 police personnel, 50,000 teaching and non-teaching staff and vacancies across departments -- transforms recruitment into both an economic intervention and a political statement.
The proposals came in the backdrop of the school recruitment controversies.
Equally significant is the 20-percentage-point hike in dearness allowance, taking total DA to 38 per cent. Few issues generated as much sustained resentment against the previous government as the DA dispute.
Agriculture allocation, however, declined to Rs 8,565 crore from Rs 10,463 crore in the TMC's final Budget, even as the government increased allocations for industry, infrastructure and employment-linked programmes.
The clearest markers of political repositioning, however, emerge from the sectoral allocations.
Home and Hill Affairs allocation rises from Rs 16,439 crore under the TMC to Rs 17,925 crore, reinforcing the government's emphasis on law and order, border security and administrative control.
In contrast, Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education witnessed a sharp reduction in the Budget. Allocation drops from Rs 5,713 crore in the TMC's final Budget to Rs 2,165 crore.
The reduction is likely to trigger political debate, but it also reflects the BJP's attempt to move away from what it has long described as identity-driven welfare and towards broader, department-neutral social spending.
If Minority Affairs is the Budget's biggest loser, North Bengal is among its biggest gainers.
Allocation for North Bengal Development almost doubled from Rs 920 crore to Rs 1,821 crore, while that for Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs rose from Rs 810 crore to Rs 1,611 crore.
These are not merely development decisions. They are political geography translated into fiscal policy. North Bengal and Jangalmahal were the regions that fuelled the BJP's rise from opposition challenger to governing party.
The Budget's spending pattern suggests that the government intends to reward and consolidate those electoral strongholds through infrastructure, connectivity and development spending.
Industry and Commerce allocation jumps from Rs 1,484 crore to Rs 3,267 crore. The Information Technology and Electronics department's allocation doubled from Rs 217 crore to Rs 506 crore.
The government announced industrial incentives, promised easier clearances for major investments, announced a review of the Urban Land Ceiling framework and unveiled measures aimed at attracting manufacturing and private investment.
A proposed deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabarh, metro rail projects, a greenfield airport and major road infrastructure projects indicate an attempt to reposition Bengal as an investment destination after years of industrial stagnation.