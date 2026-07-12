India Women Vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026: Sophie Ecclestone Bags Five-Wicket Haul With Display Of Crafty Bowling

Ecclestone has been England's tireless lone warrior in this historic Test.
Her crucial second-innings fifer has single-handedly kept England within reach
India holds the lead, but Ecclestone’s heroics ensure the game remains alive
The historic inaugural women’s Test at Lord’s has been defined by fierce competitive ebbs and flows, with the match currently poised at a critical juncture on its third day. While the contest has showcased exceptional individual performances from both sides, England’s premier spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains the central figure in the hosts' attempt to regain a foothold against a dominant Indian unit on day three of the Test match.
India’s first-innings total of 285 set the tone, anchored by Smriti Mandhana’s elegant 83 and Harmanpreet Kaur’s gritty 58. England, trailing significantly, found themselves under immense pressure as India’s seam sensation Kranti Gaud dismantled the English top order, claiming a historic 5/37—making her the first woman to earn a place on the prestigious Lord’s Honours Board.
Throughout the match, Sophie Ecclestone has been the tireless workhorse for the English attack. On the opening day, she delivered a masterclass in control and tactical acumen. Her breakthrough came late in the first innings when she dismissed Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, and Kranti Gaud in rapid succession.
The highlight of her performance came during her relentless effort in the second innings. Tasked with breaking key partnerships, Ecclestone first removed the resilient Yastika Bhatia—who had just reached a magnificent century—and then accounted for Deepti Sharma. She continued to probe away at the batters, eventually cleaning up Sneh Rana to complete her five-wicket haul.
Sophie Ecclestone is currently bowling with figures of 5/111 besides are name after bowling 31 overs.
Despite India’s commanding position in the ongoing Test match at Lord’s, Sophie Ecclestone’s relentless five-wicket haul in the second innings has provided England with a vital lifeline. As India motored away with a daunting lead of more than 400 runs, threatening to bat the hosts entirely out of the contest, Ecclestone took on the heavy responsibility of checking the scoring rate
Sophie Ecclestone - Stats
Most five-wicket hauls in Women’s Tests
5 - Mary Duggan (ENG-W)
5 - Shubhangi Kulkarni (IND-W)
4 - Jackie Lord (NZ-W)
4 - Betty Wilson (AUS-W)
4 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)