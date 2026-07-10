India-W Vs England-W, One-Off Test: Check Match Prediction And Likely XIs For The Historic Clash At Lord's

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India Women take on England Women in a historic one-off Test at Lord's. Check the match preview, predicted playing conditions, key players, and Google's win prediction ahead of the clash

India-W Vs England-W, One-Off Test: Check Match Prediction And Likely XIs For The Historic Clash
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet passing by one of the places at Lord's ahead of the Test match against England Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • India Women and England Women meet in a historic one-off Test at Lord's

  • England hold a 45% win probability, while India are at 29%, according to Google's predictor

  • Lord's hosts its first-ever women's Test, with both teams eyeing a landmark victory

India Women and England Women are set to script history when they face off in the one-off Test at Lord's, the first women's Test ever to be played at the iconic 'Home of Cricket'. Beginning on Friday, the four-day contest comes just days after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and is expected to draw record crowds, with over 30,000 tickets already sold.

The occasion also marks 50 years since England Women first played at Lord's, adding another layer of significance to an already landmark fixture.

India enter the match with confidence, having not lost a women's Test to England since 1995. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a side packed with proven performers such as Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh.

However, the visitors have suffered a setback with opener Pratika Rawal ruled out due to a knee injury, prompting the inclusion of Priya Punia in the squad. England, captained by Nat Sciver-Brunt, will look to make home advantage count with experienced names like Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell. The match will also serve as Beaumont's farewell from international cricket, making it an emotional occasion for the hosts.

Related Content
The historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London is hosting a landmark one-off Women's Test match between England and India. This monumental clash marks the first-ever women's Test played at the venue, taking place over four days. - AP
India's Sayali Satghare celebrates a wicket during the one-off Test against Australia on March 7, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England in one-off Test match against India at the Lords Cricket Ground in July. - AP
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Conditions at Lord's are expected to offer assistance to seamers early on before easing out for batters as the match progresses. India's spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil could become influential in the latter stages, while England's pace attack will aim to exploit the famous Lord's slope with the new ball.

With both teams eager to make history in the venue's inaugural women's Test, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle between two evenly matched sides in one of the most significant fixtures in women's cricket.

India-W Vs England-W, One-Off Test: Match Prediction

The historic one-off Test at Lord's promises to be a closely fought contest, but Google's win predictor gives England Women a slight edge with a 45% chance of victory, compared to India Women's 29%, while the probability of a draw stands at 26%.

Also Check: India Women Vs England Women One-Off Test 2026 Guide

England's advantage stems from home conditions and familiarity with Lord's, though India's impressive recent Test record against England makes Harmanpreet Kaur's side a serious threat. With seam-friendly conditions expected early and both teams boasting quality all-rounders, a competitive four-day battle appears likely.

India-W Vs England-W, One-Off Test: Predicted Playing XIs

England Women (ENG-W) Probable 11: Tammy Beaumont (WK), Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

India Women (IND-W) Probable 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaud

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