IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test: Nat Sciver-Brunt To Lead England Against India In Landmark Match At Lords

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the captain of England's 15-member squad for the one-off Test against India
This will be the first-ever women's Test match at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground
The match will take place between July 10 and 13
Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England's 15-member women's squad for the one-off Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground in July.
The ace all-rounder will captain England in the first-ever women's Test at the iconic venue, which recently hosted its 150th men's Test between England and New Zealand earlier this month. The standalone match is scheduled to be played from July 10 to 13.
England have announced a full-strength squad for the Test, with vast experience from Somerset's Heather Knight, who'll feature in her 15th Test, to the Surrey pair of Alice Capsey and Tilly Corteen-Coleman.
Durham's Mady Villiers has also made the cut and would hope to get a chance in the playing XI and debut for her national side along with Lancashire pair Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld.
There are five players in the squad announced by England who were not part of the last one against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year, including Lancashire's Emma Lamb and Warwickshire's Issy Wong.
Commenting on the squad selection, the ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, said: “We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord’s for women’s cricket. Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women’s game, and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format," she said in an ECB release.
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test: England Squad
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.