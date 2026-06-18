IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test: Nat Sciver-Brunt To Lead England Against India In Landmark Match At Lords

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England women have announced their 15-member squad for the one-off Test match at Lords Cricket Ground in July. Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the team in the first women's Test match at the iconic cricket ground

ECB announces England womens squad for India Test match
All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England in one-off Test match against India at the Lords Cricket Ground in July. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the captain of England's 15-member squad for the one-off Test against India

  • This will be the first-ever women's Test match at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground

  • The match will take place between July 10 and 13

Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England's 15-member women's squad for the one-off Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground in July.

The ace all-rounder will captain England in the first-ever women's Test at the iconic venue, which recently hosted its 150th men's Test between England and New Zealand earlier this month. The standalone match is scheduled to be played from July 10 to 13.

England have announced a full-strength squad for the Test, with vast experience from Somerset's Heather Knight, who'll feature in her 15th Test, to the Surrey pair of Alice Capsey and Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Durham's Mady Villiers has also made the cut and would hope to get a chance in the playing XI and debut for her national side along with Lancashire pair Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld.

There are five players in the squad announced by England who were not part of the last one against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year, including Lancashire's Emma Lamb and Warwickshire's Issy Wong.

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England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England's Gus Atkinson, center, hugs to celebrate with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 7, 2026 - (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Gus Atkinson, center, hugs to celebrate with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test ma - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Commenting on the squad selection, the ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, said: “We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord’s for women’s cricket. Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women’s game, and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format," she said in an ECB release.

IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test: England Squad

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

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