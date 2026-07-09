FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Players To Watch For - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals start on July 10, Friday
France, Argentina, Spain among teams who will compete for the top four
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be in action
The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its high-stakes quarter-final stage on July 10, as the tournament’s remaining eight nations navigate a path defined by both tactical dominance and dramatic survival. The journey to this point has been defined by the unpredictability of the knockout rounds, where perennial contenders like Argentina were pushed to the brink, mounting a stunning comeback from two goals down against Egypt to stay alive in their title defense.
Meanwhile, the bracket has been shaken by significant upsets, most notably Norway’s clinical elimination of five-time champions Brazil, a result that has thrust Erling Haaland and his side into uncharted territory as the tournament’s dark horse.
As the quarter-finals commence, the narrative centers on a blend of legacy and historic firsts. On one side, powerhouses like France and Spain look to capitalize on their recent momentum, with France preparing for a high-profile rematch of their 2022 semi-final against Morocco—the first African nation to reach back-to-back quarter-finals.
On the other, teams like Switzerland are experiencing their deepest run since 1954, underscoring a tournament where the gap between favorites and challengers is narrower than ever. With the co-hosts now eliminated and the pressure of the final week mounting, these four matches represent the definitive turning point in the hunt for global glory.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Teams To Have Qualified
The eight teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals are:
Argentina
Belgium
England
France
Morocco
Norway
Spain
Switzerland
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview
France Vs Morocco: In a cinematic rematch of their 2022 semi-final, France enters this fixture after a grinding 1-0 win over Paraguay, secured by a Kylian Mbappé penalty. They face a flying Moroccan side—the first African team to reach back-to-back quarter-finals—who dismantled Canada 3-0 in a ruthless display of defensive discipline and counter-attacking brilliance under coach Mohamed Ouahbi.
Spain Vs Belgium: This tactical duel pits Spain’s possession-heavy control against Belgium’s direct, aggressive approach. Spain needed a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Mikel Merino to edge past Portugal, while Belgium looked in dominant form during their 4-1 thrashing of the USA, showcasing a lethal attack led by Charles De Ketelaere and Romelu Lukaku.
Norway Vs England: This "Premier League heavyweights" clash features a compelling individual battle between top scorers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. England survived a chaotic 3-2 thriller against Mexico despite a red card to Jarell Quansah, while Norway arrives as the tournament’s giant-killers after Erling Haaland’s late-game heroics orchestrated a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over five-time champions Brazil.
Argentina Vs Switzerland: Defending champions Argentina are riding a wave of emotional momentum after recovering from a 0-2 deficit to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16, with Lionel Messi at the heart of the resurgence. They will be tested by a rigid and resilient Swiss side that systematically neutralized Colombia before clinching their spot via a tense penalty shootout.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Schedule
July 10, Friday - France vs Morocco - Boston Stadium, Massachusetts (1:30 AM IST)
July 11, Saturday - Spain vs Belgium - Los Angeles Stadium, California (12:30 AM IST)
July 12, Sunday - Norway vs. England - Miami Stadium, Florida (2:30 AM IST)
July 12, Sunday - Argentina vs. Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium, Missouri (6:30 AM IST)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Players To Watch For
The quarter-finals are packed with elite talent, where the world’s most influential players will look to exert their dominance and guide their nations toward the trophy. For France, the relentless attacking threat of Kylian Mbappé remains the focal point, complemented by the creative spark of Michael Olise, while Morocco will lean heavily on the tactical versatility of Achraf Hakimi and the midfield vision of Azzedine Ounahi to unsettle their opponents.
In the clash between Spain and Belgium, Spanish precision will be dictated by the experience of Rodri and the youthful fearlessness of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, countered by a dangerous Belgian side featuring the unpredictability of Jeremy Doku, the technical craft of Charles De Ketelaere, and the composure of Youri Tielemans.
The quarter-final stage also highlights historic rivalries and individual masterclasses, beginning with England’s reliance on Harry Kane’s lethal finishing and the box-to-box dominance of Jude Bellingham. They face a Norway squad spearheaded by the unmatched predatory instincts of Erling Haaland and the creative engine of Martin Ødegaard.
Meanwhile, the legendary Lionel Messi continues to serve as the heartbeat of the Argentine side, pulling the strings in high-pressure moments as they look to defend their title. Finally, Switzerland’s historic run is bolstered by breakout star Johan Manzambi, whose tournament-defining form has made him a vital asset as the Swiss look to engineer a massive upset against the defending champions.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Players Carrying Yellow Card
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches the quarter-final stage, 17 players across the remaining eight teams find themselves walking a disciplinary tightrope, carrying a single yellow card that puts their semi-final availability at risk. Under tournament regulations, any player who receives a booking during the quarter-finals will face an automatic one-match suspension for the semi-finals should their team advance.
This list includes several high-profile stars, such as England’s Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, France's Michael Olise, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, all of whom must balance competitive intensity with caution to avoid being sidelined for the tournament’s penultimate round.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Who Will Play Who In Semi-Final
The winner of the France vs Morocco quarter-final is set to face the winner of the Spain vs Belgium match, creating a potential semi-final that will pit a heavy favorite against a top-tier tactical challenger.
On the other side of the draw, the winner of the Norway vs England clash will meet the victor of the Argentina vs Switzerland tie, potentially setting up a blockbuster semi-final showdown between two major tournament contenders on July 14 or 15.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Squads
France
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba.
Defenders: Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Maxence Lacroix.
Midfielders: Michael Olise, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Manu Koné, Rayan Cherki, N'Golo Kanté.
Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Bradley Barcola, Maghnes Akliouche
Morocco
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Marwane Saâdane, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Redouane Halhal.
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Ismael Saibari, Samir El Mourabet, Gessime Yassine.
Forwards: Brahim Díaz, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Chemsdine Talbi, Amine Sbaï, Ayoube Amaimouni.
Spain
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Joan García, Unai Simón.
Defenders: Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric García, Marcos Llorente, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella.
Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Martín Zubimendi, Pedri, Álex Baena.
Forwards: Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Víctor Muñoz, Borja Iglesias.
Belgium
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders.
Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate.
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.
Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard.
France
Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik.
Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Torbjørn Heggem, Sondre Langås, David Møller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Leo Skiri Østigård, Julian Ryerson.
Midfielders: Thelo Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Ødegaard.
Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sørloth.
England
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford.
Defenders: Dan Burn, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones.
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers.
Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.
Argentina
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso.
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Facundo Medina.
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernández, Valentín Barco.
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Thiago Almada, Nicolás Paz, Nicolás González, Giuliano Simeone, José Manuel López.
Switzerland
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Marvin Keller, Yvon Mvogo.
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Aurèle Amenda, Eray Cömert, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer.
Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria.
Forwards: Zeki Amdouni, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor, Rubén Vargas, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten, Johan Manzambi.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals be played?
Boston Stadium, Los Angeles Stadium, Miami Stadium and Kansas City Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.