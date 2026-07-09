FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Players To Watch For - All You Need To Know

The quarter-finals are packed with elite talent, where the world’s most influential players will look to exert their dominance and guide their nations toward the trophy. For France, the relentless attacking threat of Kylian Mbappé remains the focal point, complemented by the creative spark of Michael Olise, while Morocco will lean heavily on the tactical versatility of Achraf Hakimi and the midfield vision of Azzedine Ounahi to unsettle their opponents.