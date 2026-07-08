'What Is This Freedom Of Speech?’: Kanwaljit Singh Questions Satluj Removal From ZEE5

Streaming platform ZEE5 pulled director Honey Trehan's Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, just two days after its release without any official explanation.
Actor Kanwaljit Singh revealed that director Trehan and the producers plan to take the matter to court to challenge the sudden takedown.
Singh strongly questioned the state of freedom of speech in India, stating that the right is being strangled.
Streaming platform ZEE5 removed director Honey Trehan's Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, just two days after its release. The movie was taken down without any official explanation from the platform. The film had premiered on ZEE5 following a delay of nearly four years.
Kanwaljit Singh reacts to Satluj removal from ZEE5
Actor Kanwaljit Singh, who plays a senior police officer in the film, revealed that Trehan and the makers are planning to take the matter to court to challenge the sudden takedown. Kanwaljit strongly questioned the implications of the decision.
"But I want to ask, what is this freedom of speech? Tell me, I really want to know. That right is being strangled," Kanwaljit told The Free Press Journal.
About Satluj removal
The historical drama was delayed due to censor certificate and a prolonged legal struggle lasting two-and-a-half to three years before its release on OTT. The project faced continuous external pressure throughout its production and censorship phase.
The film was subjected to 127 cuts. Following this process, it was abruptly pulled back from the Canada Film Festival. Kanwaljit noted that because the film was downloaded by many users before being pulled from the streaming platform, people will still watch it but the producers will lose out financially.
"I really admire my director and the producer, Honey and Ronnie, that they stuck to their guns and they never succumbed to the pressure, outside pressure," Kanwaljit told IANS.
Kanwaljit Singh on his role in Satluj
Viewers speculated that Kanwaljit's character is based on former Punjab DGP KPS Gill. The actor clarified that he did not model the role directly on Gill.
To prepare for the role, Singh analysed media footage of several police chiefs. He also sought advice from a retired DGP friend to shape the character. The opportunity to portray a dark figure in an untold historical event attracted him to the film.
"First of all, it was the first time I was doing such a ruthless man...A story being told, which is true and has never been mentioned, is part of our history," he told the news agency.