Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog Teaser Promises A Heartwarming Tale You Won't Want To Miss

Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog celebrates the bond between children and their canine companions.
Amit Rai's family entertainer features Oscar, Bruno and over 250 dogs onscreen.
The emotional drama arrives in theatres on July with a message of compassion.
Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog is gearing up to bring an emotional family story to the big screen, with the makers unveiling the film's first teaser. Directed by Oh My God 2 filmmaker Amit Rai, the film explores the special relationship between humans and dogs while delivering a broader message about kindness, empathy and peaceful coexistence with animals.
Ohh My Dog teaser highlights an emotional bond
The teaser introduces audiences to a heartwarming story centred on the friendship between a young girl and her canine companion. Rather than focusing only on entertainment, the film aims to encourage viewers to overcome fear and prejudice towards animals and embrace compassion.
Alongside Pankaj Tripathi, the film features Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra. Canine actors Oscar and Bruno play important roles, while more than 250 dogs appear throughout the film.
Amit Rai shares the vision behind Ohh My Dog
Speaking about the film, it was said by director Amit Rai that dogs embody unconditional love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. He added that Ohh My Dog was created as an emotional and meaningful story that families of all ages could enjoy together.
It was further explained by Rai that the film goes beyond the friendship between a child and a dog, carrying a larger message about living harmoniously with all living beings. According to the filmmaker, the film would have achieved its purpose if audiences left theatres with greater kindness towards animals.
Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog is set to arrive in cinemas on July 31, bringing a feel-good story that blends emotion, family entertainment and an important social message.