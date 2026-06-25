Chauhaan First Look: Ajay Devgn’s Mass-Action Comeback And Playful Pathaan Reference

Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan first look has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of the actor's latest action-packed avatar. Released on the birth anniversary of legendary action director Veeru Devgan, the announcement introduces Devgn as Chauhaan, a larger-than-life character set to headline an ambitious action entertainer. While the first look highlights the film's gritty tone and mass appeal, it is an unexpected connection to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that has become the biggest talking point online.