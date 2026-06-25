Chauhaan First Look: Ajay Devgn’s Mass-Action Comeback And Playful Pathaan Reference

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan's first look has finally been unveiled, introducing the actor in a rugged action-hero avatar. However, it is a dialogue referencing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that has grabbed fans' attention and sparked fresh excitement around the upcoming action entertainer.

Chauhaan First Look
Ajay Devgn Chauhaan First Look Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ajay Devgn Chauhaan's first look reveals a rugged mass-action avatar.

  • Pathaan reference dialogue became the teaser's biggest talking point instantly.

  • Chauhaan marks Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with Aanand L Rai.

Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan first look has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of the actor's latest action-packed avatar. Released on the birth anniversary of legendary action director Veeru Devgan, the announcement introduces Devgn as Chauhaan, a larger-than-life character set to headline an ambitious action entertainer. While the first look highlights the film's gritty tone and mass appeal, it is an unexpected connection to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that has become the biggest talking point online.

Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan first look unveiled

The makers shared the first glimpse of the film along with a tribute to Veeru Devgan. In a statement accompanying the announcement, it was said that the late action director's birth anniversary was being marked by bringing back the "OG action star" Ajay Devgn in a theatrical action entertainer.

The teaser presents Devgn in a rugged avatar, leaning into the larger-than-life action persona that has defined many of his biggest hits over the years.

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Chauhaan's surprise Pathaan connection gets fans talking

The announcement video carries an additional surprise. Set against the iconic track Jumma Chumma De De, the teaser concludes with the dialogue, "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai."

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The line immediately sparked discussion among fans, with many interpreting it as a playful nod to Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy-thriller franchise. The reference has added an extra layer of intrigue to the project and helped the first look gain traction across social media.

Directed by Neeraj Yadav and presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, the film marks Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the action entertainer is positioned as a major big-screen spectacle.

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The makers also confirmed that Chauhaan will release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.

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