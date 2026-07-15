Satluj Row: Govt May Make CBFC Certification Mandatory For OTT Films, Say Sources

Satluj controversy may lead to mandatory CBFC certification for OTT film releases.
Government sources claim action against Zee5 is also under active consideration.
Proposed rule changes could amend existing Information Technology Rules governing digital platforms.
Satluj's controversy may trigger significant changes to India's streaming regulations. According to government sources, the Centre is examining a proposal to make Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approval mandatory for films released directly on OTT platforms. The move follows the alleged streaming and public exhibition of Satluj without CBFC certification.
Govt examining mandatory CBFC certification for OTT releases
According to sources, the Centre believes that Satluj was streamed and publicly screened without the certification required under existing laws. It has also been claimed that responsibility for initiating criminal proceedings over unauthorised public screenings rests with the respective state governments.
Sources further stated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), or the Centre, has the authority to direct the removal of uncertified films from streaming platforms. They claimed that this power was exercised in the case of Satluj, which was later taken down from Zee5.
Action against Zee5 also under consideration
Government sources also claimed that action is being considered against Zee5 for allegedly streaming an uncertified version of the film. However, no official decision has been announced, and the government has not formally confirmed any action against the platform.
According to the sources, the Centre is also exploring amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, which could make CBFC certification compulsory before any film premieres on an OTT platform.
The development comes shortly after sources claimed that the Centre had asked state governments to initiate legal action wherever Satluj was being publicly screened without certification. Based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film was removed from Zee5 soon after its release. It has since continued to be screened at community events organised in gurdwaras across several states.