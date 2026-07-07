The Satluj Saga: What Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Reveals About Censorship, OTT Platforms And India’s Battle Over History

Filmmakers who attempt to document this era have been beset with a specific and largely unofficial set of obstacles. Accusations of glorifying militancy are easily levied, cast swiftly at any project that grants interiority to those who took up arms or that examines state conduct with a critical eye. Extensive censor cuts and informal blacklisting of projects have promptly ensued. The most mainstream example remains Gulzar’s 1996 classic, Maachis. It argues for the visibility of women’s lives and struggles, caught in the crosshairs between the brutal play of the State and the insurgents. It depicts a vicious cycle, the radicalisation that initially appears thrilling but which splinters in the absence of a common goal. However, it also tends to bypass a more sober, holistic consideration of the Khalistan movement.