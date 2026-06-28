Singapore's The Violinist Sweeps Top Prize At Annecy Animation Fest

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
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The period drama had also marked the first Singaporean feature to screen in competition at Annecy.

The Violinist, Iron Boy Win Annecy 2026
The Violinist, Iron Boy Win Annecy 2026 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • This year's edition of Annecy achieved a record number of attendees.

  • The Violinist won the top prize at the animation fest, defeating major contenders.

  • Iron Boy, one of the buzziest titles, was feted with two prizes.

The Violinist secured the prestigious Cristal for a Feature Film as the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival concluded its annual run in France. The period drama from directors Ervin Han and Raúl García traces the history of Singapore and Malaya, from 1929 to the present, as it trails two childhood friends, both gifted violinists, who lives are torn apart by war and the Japanese occupation. Festival juries announced the official winners, celebrating a diverse range of global animation. Acclaimed director Don Hertzfeldt and the creators of Iron Boy were among the other top honourees of the night. This year's edition of Annecy made a new all-time hrecord of 19,100 accredited attendees.

Feature Triumphs

The top prize went to a striking feature. The Violinist won the Cristal for Feature Film, earning praise from the jury for its artistic depth and musical integration. The Jury Award, as well as the Audience prize, went to Iron Boy. It follows Christophe, an 11-year-old boy growing up on a struggling farm in rural France in the 1980s. Christophe has a spinal condition that requires him to wear a massive metal back brace, turning him into a pre-teen metal monster. Iron Boy premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar, where it was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics.

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The top honor, the Grande Prix, for best film in Annecy’s Contrechamp sidebar section, went to Blaise. It played in Cannes ACID section in May. The Contrechamp Jury Award went to A New Dawn, a visually striking anime from director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, which premiered in Berlin earlier this year.

Blaise
Blaise Photo: IMDB
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Short Film Honours

Hertzfeldt returned to the stage. Don Hertzfeldt won the Cristal for Best Short Film with Paper Trail, cementing his status as an animation icon. His latest film received a standing ovation during its festival screening. Hertzfeldt has a long history with Annecy, previously winning awards for his stick-figure philosophical epics. "Hertzfeldt continues to redefine the emotional capacity of the short form," the jury said.

Full List Of 2026 Annecy Winners

Cristal Award for Best Feature Film: The Violinist (La Violonista)

Jury Award: Iron Boy

Paul Grimault Award: Decorado

Contrechamp Grand Prix: Blaise

Contrechamp Jury Award: A New Dawn

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution: Iron Boy

Short Film Cristal: Paper Trail

Short Film Jury Award: God Is Shy

Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film: Please

Off-Limits Award: Core Dump

Audience Award for a Feature Film: Iron Boy

Audience Award for a Short Film: God Is Shy

Cristal Award, TV Production: The Great Dreamscape

Jury Award, TV Series: Takopi’s Original Sin

TV Jury Award, TV Special: Song of the Storms

Audience Award, TV Production: The Broos

Cristal Award, Commissioned Film: Unloved

Jury Award, Commissioned Film: Eco Beat

Lotte Reiniger Award: Gently

Jury Award, Graduation Film: Dying Ember

Cristal Award, Graduation Film: Ball Face

Cristal Award, Best Immersive Work: A Long Goodbye

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