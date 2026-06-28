This year's edition of Annecy achieved a record number of attendees.
The Violinist won the top prize at the animation fest, defeating major contenders.
Iron Boy, one of the buzziest titles, was feted with two prizes.
The Violinist secured the prestigious Cristal for a Feature Film as the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival concluded its annual run in France. The period drama from directors Ervin Han and Raúl García traces the history of Singapore and Malaya, from 1929 to the present, as it trails two childhood friends, both gifted violinists, who lives are torn apart by war and the Japanese occupation. Festival juries announced the official winners, celebrating a diverse range of global animation. Acclaimed director Don Hertzfeldt and the creators of Iron Boy were among the other top honourees of the night. This year's edition of Annecy made a new all-time hrecord of 19,100 accredited attendees.
Feature Triumphs
The top prize went to a striking feature. The Violinist won the Cristal for Feature Film, earning praise from the jury for its artistic depth and musical integration. The Jury Award, as well as the Audience prize, went to Iron Boy. It follows Christophe, an 11-year-old boy growing up on a struggling farm in rural France in the 1980s. Christophe has a spinal condition that requires him to wear a massive metal back brace, turning him into a pre-teen metal monster. Iron Boy premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar, where it was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics.
The top honor, the Grande Prix, for best film in Annecy’s Contrechamp sidebar section, went to Blaise. It played in Cannes ACID section in May. The Contrechamp Jury Award went to A New Dawn, a visually striking anime from director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, which premiered in Berlin earlier this year.
Short Film Honours
Hertzfeldt returned to the stage. Don Hertzfeldt won the Cristal for Best Short Film with Paper Trail, cementing his status as an animation icon. His latest film received a standing ovation during its festival screening. Hertzfeldt has a long history with Annecy, previously winning awards for his stick-figure philosophical epics. "Hertzfeldt continues to redefine the emotional capacity of the short form," the jury said.
Full List Of 2026 Annecy Winners
Cristal Award for Best Feature Film: The Violinist (La Violonista)
Jury Award: Iron Boy
Paul Grimault Award: Decorado
Contrechamp Grand Prix: Blaise
Contrechamp Jury Award: A New Dawn
Gan Foundation Award for Distribution: Iron Boy
Short Film Cristal: Paper Trail
Short Film Jury Award: God Is Shy
Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film: Please
Off-Limits Award: Core Dump
Audience Award for a Feature Film: Iron Boy
Audience Award for a Short Film: God Is Shy
Cristal Award, TV Production: The Great Dreamscape
Jury Award, TV Series: Takopi’s Original Sin
TV Jury Award, TV Special: Song of the Storms
Audience Award, TV Production: The Broos
Cristal Award, Commissioned Film: Unloved
Jury Award, Commissioned Film: Eco Beat
Lotte Reiniger Award: Gently
Jury Award, Graduation Film: Dying Ember
Cristal Award, Graduation Film: Ball Face
Cristal Award, Best Immersive Work: A Long Goodbye