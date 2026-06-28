The Violinist secured the prestigious Cristal for a Feature Film as the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival concluded its annual run in France. The period drama from directors Ervin Han and Raúl García traces the history of Singapore and Malaya, from 1929 to the present, as it trails two childhood friends, both gifted violinists, who lives are torn apart by war and the Japanese occupation. Festival juries announced the official winners, celebrating a diverse range of global animation. Acclaimed director Don Hertzfeldt and the creators of Iron Boy were among the other top honourees of the night. This year's edition of Annecy made a new all-time hrecord of 19,100 accredited attendees.