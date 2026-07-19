Yami Gautam Dedicates Article 370 National Award Win To Dreamers As Aditya Dhar Celebrates

Yami Gautam reacts to National Award honour

On Instagram, gratitude was expressed by Yami Gautam as she reflected on a journey spanning more than 14 years in cinema. It was said that the honour would be cherished for life and that the recognition felt like the culmination of years of hope, resilience and commitment to her craft. The actor also shared that Article 370 held a deeply personal place because it was produced under their own banner and was made with honesty and conviction.