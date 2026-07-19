Yami Gautam Dedicates Article 370 National Award Win To Dreamers As Aditya Dhar Celebrates

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Their heartfelt reactions reflected years of perseverance, making the achievement one of the most memorable moments of their careers.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar celebrate win for Article 370 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Yami Gautam National Award recognised a performance built across 14 years of dedication.

  • Article 370 also secured Best Feature Film, strengthening its critical and audience legacy.

  • Aditya Dhar credited the entire cast and crew for the film's national recognition.

Yami Gautam's National Award victory became one of the biggest talking points after the actor was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370. The recognition marked a defining milestone in her career, while the film also received the Best Feature Film award, prompting emotional reactions from Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Their messages reflected gratitude, perseverance and a belief that meaningful cinema continues to connect with audiences.

Yami Gautam reacts to National Award honour

On Instagram, gratitude was expressed by Yami Gautam as she reflected on a journey spanning more than 14 years in cinema. It was said that the honour would be cherished for life and that the recognition felt like the culmination of years of hope, resilience and commitment to her craft. The actor also shared that Article 370 held a deeply personal place because it was produced under their own banner and was made with honesty and conviction.

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Aditya Dhar celebrates Article 370 success

Aditya Dhar also shared an emotional note after Article 370 won Best Feature Film at the National Film Awards. It was stated by the filmmaker that the project had never been made with awards in mind but with the intention of telling an honest story.

Gratitude was extended to the cast, crew and audiences, while the recognition was described as a shared achievement for everyone associated with the film.

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Released in 2024, Article 370 starred Yami Gautam in the lead alongside Priyamani, Raj Arjun, Shivam Khajuria, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, Raj Zutshi and Divya Seth. With two major National Film Awards, the film has added another milestone to its successful journey.

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