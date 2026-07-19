Jana Nayagan Ticket Price Locked At Rs 190 In Tamil Nadu? Here's Why Vijay Insisted On It

Jana Nayagan ticket price in Tamil Nadu is reportedly capped at Rs 190 only.
Advance bookings have already crossed Rs 4 crore worldwide before the film's release.
Vijay's Chief Minister role has reportedly influenced stricter ticket pricing enforcement across theatres.
Jana Nayagan's ticket price has become a major talking point as excitement around Vijay's final film continues to build. While first-day tickets for films starring Vijay and Ajith Kumar have often been sold at inflated rates in Tamil Nadu, that is unlikely to happen this time. Sources claim Vijay, now serving as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, has instructed his team to ensure that government-approved pricing is followed without exception.
Why Jana Nayagan ticket price will reportedly remain capped
According to sources, theatres are expected to be monitored to ensure tickets are not sold above the approved ceiling of Rs 190. It was also stated that no controversy surrounding ticket pricing is wanted, particularly because Vijay now holds public office. The move is expected to reinforce compliance with existing state regulations despite overwhelming demand for the film.
Industry figures believe the film's tickets will sell out quickly. It was stated by Tamil film financier and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam that fixed ticket pricing leaves no room for premium rates in Tamil Nadu, unlike states such as Karnataka where dynamic pricing is permitted.
Jana Nayagan advance booking gathers pace
Advance bookings have already generated strong momentum in overseas markets, with early estimates suggesting more than Rs 4 crore in worldwide advance sales. In North India, distributor Pankaj Jaysinh said audience curiosity surrounding Vijay's first release after becoming Chief Minister has resulted in a wider theatrical rollout. It was also shared that the film is expected to release across nearly 1,500 to 2,000 theatres in northern markets.
The H. Vinoth directorial stars Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 23, with anticipation also building around whether Vijay will attend the first-day first show with fans.