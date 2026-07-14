Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Sigma Postponed To August To Avoid Clash With Jana Nayagan - Report

Jason Sanjay is in discussions to make his acting debut under GKM Tamil Kumaran's independent banner.
His directorial debut film Sigma has been postponed from July 31 to August to avoid clashing with his father's film Jana Nayagan.
Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on July 24.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 24 with much fanfare. Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, who is making his directorial debut with the Tamil film Sigma, is preparing to make his acting debut.
Jason is in discussions for his first on-screen role, NDTV reported. Film executive GKM Tamil Kumaran is negotiating to produce Jason's film under his own independent banner, sources informed the portal.
Jason's Sigma was scheduled for a July 31 premiere. It has now been postponed to August to avoid clashing with Jana Nayagan.
Sigma movie details
GKM Tamil Kumaran, the head of Lyca Productions, has backed Sigma.
The movie is a high-octane heist entertainer featuring a treasure hunt narrative and comedic elements. Sundeep Kishan plays the lead role. Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh and Kiran Konda round out the cast.
It was shot across Tamil Nadu and Thailand. S Thaman has composed the film's music.
"Sigma celebrates the spirit of a lone wolf - a 'sigma' who chooses his own path, unbound by societal expectations. The story blends treasure-hunt thrills, heist sequences, and comedy into a high-energy cinematic experience," Jason said in a statement to the media.
Cinematographer Krishnan Vasan praised Jason for his work.
"There is crazy hype around Sigma, and that is something that I've never experienced. But there is no pressure because Jason Sanjay is a sorted guy. Although he comes from a film family, he took the effort to study filmmaking. The communication was on point, and it wasn't like I was working with a first-timer," Vasan said in an interview.
Sundeep Kishan called him "extremely hardworking."
"One can learn a lot about patience from him, which I was really blown away by. For a 25-year-old to be that patient, calm, and clear about what he wanted while directing was amazing. It was an insight into how the present-day generation looks at film narration," Kishan said in an interview with Variety.
Fans are now excited about Jana Nayagan and Sigma.