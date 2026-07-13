Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Final Film To Release 'Uncut' In UK; Crosses Rs 1 Crore In Advance Bookings

Jana Nayagan has earned over Rs 1 crore in UK advance bookings within days of ticket sales opening.
The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 24 after a seven-month delay due to certification issues.
UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment is releasing the uncut, 15-rated version of the film in British cinemas.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, will release in the UK theatres on July 24, 2026. Ahead of its release, it has earned over Rs 1 crore in UK advance bookings within days of ticket sales opening, according to Asian Box Office. The overseas release comes after a seven-month delay.
Jana Nayagan UK advance booking collection
On Friday, UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced that Jana Nayagan's advance bookings had opened to crazy numbers. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they shared that the film managed to sell thousands of tickets in just 60 minutes. "Thousands of UK tickets sold in 60 mins. The craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan (sic)," read the post. The UK release will feature the uncut version of the film.
On Saturday, the distributor wrote, "#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets are now on sale at @cineworld, and the show count is absolutely insane! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you to go MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen! (sic)."
It was followed by another announcement that read: "THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 — uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time (sic)."
About Jana Nayagan delay
Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a January release during Pongal but got delayed due to certification issues.
Produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.