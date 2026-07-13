Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Final Film To Release 'Uncut' In UK; Crosses Rs 1 Crore In Advance Bookings

On Saturday, the distributor wrote, "#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets are now on sale at @cineworld, and the show count is absolutely insane! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you to go MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen! (sic)."