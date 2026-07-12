Maa Inti Bangaaram Crosses ₹100 Crore, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Major Milestone

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated the milestone with an emotional post, reflecting on the doubts surrounding female-led films before the release.

Maa Inti Bangaaram
Maa Inti Bangaaram hits ₹100 crore Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, setting a new women-led Telugu film benchmark.

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an emotional reaction after Raj Nidimoru revealed the milestone.

  • The film reportedly recovered over 300 per cent of its budget after June 19 release.

Maa Inti Bangaaram has achieved a major box office milestone, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide and emerging as one of the biggest successes for a women-led Telugu film. Lead actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated the achievement by sharing a heartfelt video featuring filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who surprised her with the film's latest box office figures. The emotional moment reflected not just the film's commercial success but also its significance for female-led cinema.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Maa Inti Bangaaram's ₹100 crore milestone

Raj Nidimoru was seen handing Samantha an iPad displaying the film's worldwide earnings. After unlocking the screen, the actor was left visibly stunned before breaking into a smile and saying, "We did 100 crores."

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Sharing the video, Samantha reflected on the uncertainty surrounding the film before its release. It was revealed in her post that there had been concerns over whether audiences would even notice the project. She also recalled hearing an exhibitor dismiss the prospects of a heroine-led film, saying that audiences would only watch female actors opposite major male stars.

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Samantha hopes success changes perceptions

The actor wrote that meaningful change only comes when someone is willing to take risks, adding that this film proved those risks can sometimes pay off. It was expressed that she hopes the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram encourages exhibitors and audiences to become more open towards women-led stories in the future.

Directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, the film is produced by Raj, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj said in a press statement that he had always wanted to make a Telugu film and felt overwhelmed by the response it had received.

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Released in theatres on June 19, Maa Inti Bangaaram has reportedly recovered more than 300 per cent of its budget, becoming the first solo women-led Telugu film to cross the ₹100 crore worldwide mark. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Anand.

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