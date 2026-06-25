Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says She’ll Be Back With Another Film After ‘Small Maternity Break’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed she is expecting her first child during the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram.
She announced maternity leave from her acting career before returning with her next film.
Samantha married Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Amidst this, she has yet another reason to celebrate: her pregnancy. The 39-year-old star is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and said she will soon take a maternity break after her current commitments.
Samantha to take maternity leave
“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave,” Samantha said at the event. The actress also added that after the break, she will be back with another film for her fans.
Speculation around Samantha's pregnancy began when clips from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced on social media. Netizens noticed her visible baby bump.
Later, her spokesperson confirmed the news, saying she is due in December.
Samantha and Raj's marriage and collaboration
Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025 in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. She shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram on the same day. It's the couple's second marriage.
Samantha and Raj's relationship rumours started when they shared photographs on Instagram, showing them supporting the Chennai Super Champs at the World Pickleball League.
Their first collaboration was on the popular web series The Family Man 2 and now Maa Inti Bangaaram.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office
The family action-comedy, directed by Nandini Reddy, marks her third collaboration with Samantha after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby.
Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti penned the film's screenplay.
Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy round out the cast.
The domestic box office collection of the film stands at Rs 33.20 crore and worldwide gross collection is Rs 55.71 crore.