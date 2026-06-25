Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says She’ll Be Back With Another Film After ‘Small Maternity Break’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Amidst this, she has yet another reason to celebrate: her pregnancy. The 39-year-old star is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and said she will soon take a maternity break after her current commitments.