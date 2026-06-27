Maa Inti Bangaaram Sequel Confirmed: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ₹50 Crore Blockbuster Gets Second Chapter

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The announcement came during the success celebrations, with fans learning that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit drama will return with an even bigger second chapter.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Sequel
Maa Inti Bangaaram Sequel Confirmed by Raj Nidimoru Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel was officially confirmed during the film's grand success celebrations.

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster crossed ₹50 crore worldwide before the sequel announcement.

  • Raj Nidimoru promised double the fun and excitement in the upcoming second chapter.

Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel has officially been confirmed, delighting fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest blockbuster. After the film emerged as the highest-grossing women-led film and enjoyed an impressive run at the box office, writer Raj Nidimoru announced that the story will continue. The surprise announcement was made during the film's grand success meet in Vizag, where the audience enthusiastically welcomed the news.

Raj Nidimoru confirms Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel

Addressing the gathering, Raj first asked the audience whether they wanted another instalment. As loud cheers echoed across the venue, it was revealed that a sequel was already taking shape.

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It was shared by Raj that he already had an idea for the next chapter and that the same creative team would reunite for the sequel. It was further stated that the follow-up would feature "double the fun and double the excitement", while more details would be revealed at a later stage.

Maa Inti Bangaaram becomes Samantha's biggest comeback

Raj also reflected on the overwhelming response to the film, saying it had earned him appreciation that even projects like Stree and The Family Man had not, because the story had connected deeply with audiences.

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Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Sreemukhi and Diganth Manchale. Produced under the Tra La La Pictures banner, the period drama collected nearly ₹35 crore in India during its opening week before crossing ₹50 crore worldwide.

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Set in the 1980s, the film follows Swarna, a young woman who gradually earns acceptance from her husband's family before her past threatens to disrupt her life. The success of the film has also marked Samantha's return to the big screen after a lengthy break. The sequel announcement comes as the actor prepares for maternity leave following the confirmation of her pregnancy, making the franchise's future one of the most anticipated developments in Telugu cinema.

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