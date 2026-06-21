Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha's Film Witnesses Significant Jump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comeback film Maa Inti Bangaaram earned Rs 7.50 crore on its second day.
The film's total domestic gross is Rs 14.90 crore, with a total India net collection of Rs12.85 crore in two days.
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, the film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection: The Telugu action-comedy, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released worldwide on June 19, 2026, with a Tamil-dubbed version titled Engal Thangam. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, it opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Samantha has been lauded for her stellar act. On Day 2, it witnessed over 40% growth from Day 1's collections and has crossed the Rs 12 crore mark in India. Worldwide, Maa Inti Bangaaram has crossed Rs 25 crore.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram saw 40.2% growth from Day 1's net collection of Rs 5.35 crore. On Day 2, Samantha-starred raked in Rs 7.50 crore across 2,591 shows at 44.6% occupancy.
The total India net collection stands at Rs 12.85 crore (Rs 14.90 crore gross).
Overseas, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.60 crore. The total worldwide gross collection of Maa Inti Bangaaram is Rs 25.50 crore.
Samantha expresses gratitude for strong opening
“To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release,” Samantha wrote on X.
She credited female audiences for the film's grand opening.
“The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa,” she added.
Produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, the film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.